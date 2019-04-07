Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Bristol / Breaking news

Early accident ends top-10 streak for Aric Almirola

By:
21m ago

Aric Almirola gets caught up in an early incident at Bristol Motor Speedway, ending his streak of six straight top-10 finishes.

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang SHAZAM! / Smithfield
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield

After qualifying sixth for the Food City 500 it appeared Aric Almirola was set to continue his career-longest streak of top-10 finishes, however a multi-car incident on Lap 2 end his day early and the streak of impressive finishes.

Almirola was hit by William Byron on Lap 1, sending him into the outside wall and suffering damage to his No. 10 Ford Mustang.

“The 24 (Byron) just got loose under me,” said Almirola. “He spun his tires (on the race start) and was just loose and out of control the whole first lap. When he went down in Turn 1 he just lost it under me and wiped us out.”

Byron, competing as a rookie in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, was a victim of inexperience according to Almirola.

“Honestly, I think some of it his inexperience on William’s part,” said Almirola. “I think he started to panic because he started to lose spots on the start because he spun his tires on the start and probably a little bit over his head with the tire pressures not coming up and he just lost it.”

Almirola also couldn’t hide his emotions after being knocked out of the race so early on Sunday.

“Of course I’m mad, but it’s not going to do any good to yell and scream at you (media) guys,” said Almirola. “He’s still out there racing. I’m not.”

He will be scored in the 37th position, last among all starters.

Joey Logano cruises to Stage 2 win at Bristol

Joey Logano cruises to Stage 2 win at Bristol
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Bristol
Drivers Aric Almirola
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Tim Southers
