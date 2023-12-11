Subscribe
All-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list

There have been 204 different winners in the history of NASCAR's top division, dating back to 1949. Here you can find a frequently updated all-time wins list for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Richard Petty

Richard Petty holds the record for most wins in NASCAR Cup Series history at 200, while Kyle Busch leads active drivers at 63.

Every driver that currently competes full-time at the Cup level has been highlighted in bold, while part-time drivers have been italicized.

NASCAR All-Time Wins List

*Last updated: December 11th, 2023*

Ranking Driver Name Total wins
1 Richard Petty 200
2 David Pearson 105
3 Jeff Gordon 93
4 Darrell Waltrip 84
5 Bobby Allison 84
6 Jimmie Johnson 83
7 Cale Yarborough 83
8 Dale Earnhardt 76
9 Kyle Busch 63
10 Kevin Harvick 60
11 Rusty Wallace 55
12 Lee Petty 54
13 Denny Hamlin 51
14 Ned Jarrett 50
15 Junior Johnson 50
16 Tony Stewart 49
17 Herb Thomas 48
18 Buck Baker 46
19 Bill Elliott 44
20 Mark Martin 40
21 Tim Flock 39
22 Matt Kenseth 39
23 Bobby Isaac 37
24 Brad Keselowski 35
25 Kurt Busch 34
26 Martin Truex Jr. 34
27 Fireball Roberts 33
28 Dale Jarrett 32
29 Joey Logano 32
30 Carl Edwards 28
31 Rex White 28
32 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 26
33 Fred Lorenzen 26
34 Jim Paschal 25
35 Joe Weatherly 25
36 Kyle Larson 23
37 Ricky Rudd 23
38 Terry Labonte 22
39 Jeff Burton 21
40 Bobby Labonte 21
41 Benny Parsons 21
42 Jack Smith 21
43 Speedy Thompson 20
44 Davey Allison 19
45 Buddy Baker 19
46 Greg Biffle 19
47 Fonty Flock 19
48 Geoff Bodine 18
49 Neil Bonnett 18
50 Chase Elliott 18
51 Harry Gant 18
52 Ryan Newman 18
53 Kasey Kahne 18
54 Marvin Panch 17
55 Curtis Turner 17
56 Ernie Irvan 15
57 Dick Hutcherson 14
58 LeeRoy Yarbrough 14
59 Dick Rathmann 13
60 Tim Richmond 13
61 Donnie Allison 10
62 Clint Bowyer 10
63 William Byron 10
64 Sterling Marlin 10
65 Ryan Blaney 10
66 Paul Goldsmith 9
67 Cotton Owens 9
68 Bob Welborn 9
69 Kyle Petty 8
70 Darel Dieringer 7
71 A.J. Foyt 7
72 Jamie McMurray 7
73 Jim Reed 7
74 Marshall Teague 7
75 Alex Bowman 7
76 Christopher Bell 6
77 Chris Buescher 5
78 Ward Burton 5
79 Dan Gurney 5
80 Alan Kulwicki 5
81 Tony Lund 5
82 Dave Marcis 5
83 Jeremy Mayfield 5
84 Ralph Moody 5
85 Tyler Reddick 5
86 Ross Chastain
 4
87 Lloyd Dane 4
88 Austin Dillon 4
89 Bob Flock 4
90 Charlie Glotzbach 4
91 Eddie Gray 4
92 Bobby Hamilton 4
93 Pete Hamilton 4
94 Parnelli Jones 4
95 Hershel McGriff 4
96 Joe Nemechek 4
97 Eddie Pagan 4
98 Ken Schrader 4
99 Morgan Shepherd 4
100 Nelson Stacy 4
101 Billy Wade 4
102 Michael Waltrip 4
103 Glen Wood 4
104 A.J. Allmendinger 3
105 Aric Almirola 3
106 Bill Blair 3
107 Robby Gordon 3
108 Erik Jones 3
109 Dick Linder 3
110 Frank Mundy 3
111 Elliott Sadler 3
112 Gwyn Staley 3
113 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 3
114 Brian Vickers 3
115 Marcos Ambrose 2
116 John Andretti 2
117 Johnny Beauchamp 2
118 Red Byron 2
119 Derrike Cope 2
120 Ricky Craven 2
121 Ray Elder 2
122 James Hylton 2
123 Bobby Johns 2
124 Joe Lee Johnson 2
125 Al Keller 2
126 Elmo Langley 2
127 Danny Letner 2
128 Michael McDowell 2
129 Juan Pablo Montoya 2
130 Billy Myers 2
131 Jimmy Pardue 2
132 Steve Park 2
133 Tom Pistone 2
134 Marvin Porter 2
135 David Ragan 2
136 David Reutimann 2
137 Gober Sosebee 2
138 Jimmy Spencer 2
139 Bubba Wallace 2
140 Emanuel Zervakis 2
141 Johnny Allen 1
142 Bill Amick 1
143 Mario Andretti 1
144 Earl Balmer 1
145 Trevor Bayne 1
146 Johnny Benson 1
147 Brett Bodine 1
148 Ron Bouchard 1
149 Richard Brickhouse 1
150 Chase Briscoe 1
151 Dick Brooks 1
152 Bob Burdick 1
153 Marvin Burke 1
154 Austin Cindric 1
155 Neil Cole 1
156 Jim Cook 1
157 Cole Custer 1
158 Mark Donohue 1
159 Joe Eubanks 1
160 Lou Figaro 1
161 Jimmy Florian 1
162 Larry Frank 1
163 Danny Graves 1
164 Royce Hagerty 1
165 Bobby Hillin 1
166 Justin Haley 1
167 Jim Hurtubise 1
168 John Kieper 1
169 Harold Kite 1
170 Paul Lewis 1
171 Johnny Mantz 1
172 Sam McQuagg 1
173 Casey Mears 1
174 Paul Menard 1
175 Lloyd Moore 1
176 Jerry Nadeau 1
177 Norm Nelson 1
178 Bill Norton 1
179 Phil Parsons 1
180 Dick Passwater 1
181 Lennie Pond 1
182 Bill Rexford 1
183 Jody Ridley 1
184 Shorty Rollins 1
185 Jim Roper 1
186 Earl Ross 1
187 John Rostek 1
188 Johnny Rutherford 1
189 Greg Sacks 1
190 Leon Sales 1
191 Frankie Schneider 1
192 Wendell Scott 1
193 Buddy Shuman 1
194 Regan Smith 1
195 John Soares 1
196 Lake Speed 1
197 Chuck Stevenson 1
198 Daniel Suarez 1
199 Donald Thomas 1
200 Tommy Thompson 1
201 Shane Van Gisbergen 1
202 Art Watts 1
203 Danny Weinberg 1
204 Jack White 1

Note: Where drivers are tied in race wins, they are organized in alphabetical order

