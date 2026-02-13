Skip to main content

NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

All ways NASCAR teams are honoring Greg Biffle at Daytona

Biffle was killed alongside his family in a tragic plane just before Christmas 2025

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Greg Biffle tribute decal

Greg Biffle tribute decal

Photo by: Jeff Curry / Getty Images

On December 18th, 2025, a plane crashed in Statesville, North Carolina. There were seven lives lost in that accident -- Dennis Dutton and his son Jack,  Craig Wadsworth, but also NASCAR legend Greg Biffle alongside his wife Cristina, their son Ryder, and his daughter Emma.

Biffle was a champion of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, as well as the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. He went on to win 19 Cup races, finishing as high as second in the championship at the top level of the sport.

There have been an outpouring of tributes for the fallen NASCAR star, and they continue into Daytona. His No. 16 Roush Ford is on display at the track, and we've compiled some of the more notable tributes that you'll be able to see on the cars/trucks competing this weekend...

AJ Allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

AJ Allmendinger was already driving the number Biffle used for the majority of his Cup car, so Kaulig has stylized it to look identical to the color/font of Biffle's famous Roush car. The paint scheme is also similar to the 3M livery Biffle drove to many of his Cup wins.

Niece Motorsport decal

Niece Motorsport decal

All Niece Motorsports Trucks will carry this decal honoring Biffle. Notably, Cleetus McFarland (real name Garrett Mitchell) will carry it on the decklid as he makes his Truck Series debut in the No. 4 Chevrolet. Mitchell became close friends with Biffle over the last two years, and Biffle was his mentor as the YouTuber ventured into the world of stock car racing. On the day of the tragic plane crash, the Biffle family were heading to Florida to exchange Christmas gifts with Mitchell. The decal includes the 'Be Like Biff' catchphrase, which Mitchell has been using in the months following Biffle's passing.

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

All of Biffle's wins and championships came while driving for Jack Roush, and so it's no surprise that RFK Racing is going to honor one of the biggest stars. Every Roush entry will have their numbers stylized in the 'Biffle font' for the Daytona 500.

Norm Benning

Norm Benning

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Norm Benning decklid

Norm Benning decklid

Photo by: Steven Taranto

Norm Benning doesn't have a sponsor for the Truck Series season-opener, but he still took the time to honor Biffle as well. He stylized his No. 6 to the color/font of Biffle's old Roush car as well, and put a simple message on the decklid in remembrance of him and the Biffle family.

Greg Biffle tribute decal

Greg Biffle tribute decal

Photo by: Jeff Curry / Getty Images

This decal will be carried by dozens of teams throughout the Daytona weekend, paying tribute to Biffle in a small, but meaningful way. 

