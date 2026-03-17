Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Cup Darlington

Alex Bowman to miss at least the next three NASCAR Cup races

Bowman remains sidelined by vertigo, and will be unable to compete in at least the next three NASCAR Cup races

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

Alex Bowman, 32, was forced to get out of ht #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the middle of the March 1 NASCAR Cup race at COTA, with Myatt Snider finishing the race for him. He was later diagnosed with vertigo.

Since then, he has missed both Phoenix and Las Vegas with HMS sim driver Anthony Alfredo and 2024 NASCAR O'Reilly Series champion Justin Allgaier filling in for him.

Hendrick Motorsports has now confirmed that Bowman will miss at least the next three Cup races at Darlington, Martinsville, and Bristol after the Easter off-weekend.

“Alex continues to experience symptoms, so we are following the guidance of the medical team and giving him the time he needs to recover,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “We see how hard he’s working to get back behind the wheel, and we’re looking forward to his return when he’s medically cleared. Everyone at Hendrick Motorsports is 100% behind Alex.” 

Allgaier, who finished 25th at Vegas, will continue to drive the #48 in Bowman's absence while also competing full-time for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series.

“Justin is a true professional and someone we have tremendous confidence in,” added Andrews. “He’s had success at the upcoming tracks, and we appreciate him stepping in to help the No. 48 team. We’re also grateful to our partners at JR Motorsports for understanding the situation and making Justin available.” 

Bowman was also supposed to drive the #88 JR Motorsports entry in this weekend's NASCAR O'Reilly race at Darlington, but he will be replaced by teammate Kyle Larson.

This is the third time in the last five years that Bowman has been sidelined, missing five races in 2022 due to a concussion and three races in 2023 due to a back injury.

Read Also:

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Denny Hamlin sets realistic final NASCAR win total prediction

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

Helio Castroneves to attempt 2026 Indianapolis 500 with Meyer Shank

IndyCar
IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Helio Castroneves to attempt 2026 Indianapolis 500 with Meyer Shank

Daniel Suarez says he "lost a lot of respect" for Ross Chastain after Vegas comments

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
Daniel Suarez says he "lost a lot of respect" for Ross Chastain after Vegas comments

Carson Hocevar to run Dale Earnhardt throwback scheme and firesuit at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
Carson Hocevar to run Dale Earnhardt throwback scheme and firesuit at Darlington
More from
Alex Bowman

Justin Allgaier to replace Alex Bowman at Hendrick for Las Vegas Cup race

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
Justin Allgaier to replace Alex Bowman at Hendrick for Las Vegas Cup race

Anthony Alfredo says Alex Bowman substitute role is about the team

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Anthony Alfredo says Alex Bowman substitute role is about the team

Alex Bowman will miss Phoenix NASCAR Cup race, suffering from vertigo

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Alex Bowman will miss Phoenix NASCAR Cup race, suffering from vertigo
More from
Hendrick Motorsports

William Byron not sweating early NASCAR points deficit

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
William Byron not sweating early NASCAR points deficit

Winners and losers from NASCAR's first road course of 2026 at COTA

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Winners and losers from NASCAR's first road course of 2026 at COTA

Alex Bowman forced to get out of car mid-race due to illness

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Alex Bowman forced to get out of car mid-race due to illness

Latest news

Alex Bowman to miss at least the next three NASCAR Cup races

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington
Alex Bowman to miss at least the next three NASCAR Cup races

Takuma Sato set for Indy 500 return with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Takuma Sato set for Indy 500 return with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

How close is Ferrari to Mercedes? We dig into the data from F1’s Chinese GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
How close is Ferrari to Mercedes? We dig into the data from F1’s Chinese GP

Louis Deletraz: “Easier to work together” in second year of WTR Cadillac program

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Louis Deletraz: “Easier to work together” in second year of WTR Cadillac program