Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"

By:

There was no win, but Alex Bowman had an incident-free race Sunday at Atlanta and that was good enough for a season’s-best finish of third.

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"

Entering Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bowman was the only Hendrick Motorsports driver outside the top-10 in the series standings.

He had shown the speed of his three teammates but got caught up in a wreck in the season-opening Daytona 500 and was running well late in the Las Vegas race but was forced to pit under green for a flat tire.

While Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet wasn’t the best on long runs, it remained competitive the entire race and he came home third – his first top-five finish of the 2021 season.

“We’ve struggled in some areas this year that have been pretty frustrating. I feel like we really struggled in dirty air, maneuverability in traffic, restarts and stuff,” Bowman said. “Worked really hard at bringing something to the race track that I could be aggressive with, could drive hard.

“It felt good to have that – to be able to pass cars. My pit crew did a great job keeping us up front, as well. It definitely feels good to be closer to the front. We want to be a couple spots better.

“After the last couple weeks, this definitely feels pretty good.”

Falling behind HMS teammates

Since the season began, Bowman has seen his teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson both win races, and Larson was again in contention to win Sunday, leading 269 of the 325 laps before being passed by Ryan Blaney with eight laps to go.

Bowman said he feels his team has “been a little behind” Byron and Larson’s teams but having fast teammates to turn to for help is only a positive.

“Every day walking into HMS for me is a dream come true. Still enjoying every minute of it. I feel like this is the strongest start to the season the company overall has had,” he said. “I feel like as a race team we were a little better the beginning of last year than we are the beginning of this year.

“I feel like us specifically, last year we could have won Las Vegas. We did win Fontana. Came back after the break pretty strong. This year, I feel like we’re a little behind.

“But (Larson and Byron), specifically, are super-fast each and every week. It always is good to be able to learn from them. We have a lot of really smart people working really hard back at the shop. It’s paying off.”

Read Also:

With his best finish of the season in hand, Bowman said he is looking forward to next weekend’s Cup Series race on the retooled Bristol Dirt Track, which will be the series’ first race on dirt in more than 50 years.

“I love new and different things. I think going somewhere completely different than what we’ve done in the Cup Series for forever is pretty awesome,” he said. “Who knows if it’s going to be amazing, not great, what the race track is going to do or wha’'s going to happen.

“I think the fact that it’s new, different and exciting, is really cool to be a part of.”

shares
comments

Related video

Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him

Previous article

Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull would be "stupid" to think it's ahead of Mercedes

2h
2
Formula 1

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach

2h
3
MotoGP

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

3h
4
Formula 1

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more

3h
5
IMSA

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW clash with Corvette

14h
Latest news
Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"
NAS

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"

10m
Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him
Video Inside
NAS

Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him

15h
Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win
Video Inside
NAS

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win

16h
Kevin Harvick's first Cup win, 20 years later
Video Inside
NAS

Kevin Harvick's first Cup win, 20 years later

Mar 20, 2021
Elliott "would have loved" to run Trucks at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NAS

Elliott "would have loved" to run Trucks at Bristol Dirt Track

Mar 19, 2021
Latest videos
Kyle Larson: Blaney forced me to ‘use my stuff up’ at Atlanta 00:51
NASCAR Cup
5h

Kyle Larson: Blaney forced me to ‘use my stuff up’ at Atlanta

Final Laps: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway 08:47:10
NASCAR Cup
16h

Final Laps: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney credits ‘long runs’ for win at Atlanta 08:47:11
NASCAR Cup
16h

Ryan Blaney credits ‘long runs’ for win at Atlanta

Kevin Harvick on 2001 Atlanta win: ‘I think about that last turn all the time’ 03:42
NASCAR Cup
Mar 20, 2021

Kevin Harvick on 2001 Atlanta win: ‘I think about that last turn all the time’

Women in NASCAR: The women who make America’s highest form of stock car racing go 05:13
NASCAR Cup
Mar 19, 2021

Women in NASCAR: The women who make America’s highest form of stock car racing go

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win Atlanta
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win

Justin Allgaier holds off Truex for Atlanta Xfinity win Atlanta
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Justin Allgaier holds off Truex for Atlanta Xfinity win

Kyle Busch dominant in NASCAR Truck win at Atlanta Atlanta
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck / Race report

Kyle Busch dominant in NASCAR Truck win at Atlanta

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Red Bull would be "stupid" to think it's ahead of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull would be "stupid" to think it's ahead of Mercedes

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW clash with Corvette
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW clash with Corvette

How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3

Morbidelli’s Yamaha MotoGP upgrades “substantial” for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Morbidelli’s Yamaha MotoGP upgrades “substantial” for 2021

Alfa Romeo "most surprising team" in F1 testing - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo "most surprising team" in F1 testing - Russell

Latest news

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"

Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win

Kevin Harvick's first Cup win, 20 years later
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Kevin Harvick's first Cup win, 20 years later

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.