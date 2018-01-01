Alex Bowman, Nationwide agree to contract extensions with Hendrick

HMS announced on Thursday that Nationwide has agreed to increase its primary sponsorship of Bowman’s No. 88 Chevrolet to 20 races per year through the 2020 season. HMS and Bowman, 25, also agreed to a one-year extension of his contract to coincide with the sponsorship extension.

Nationwide joined Hendrick as a corporate partner in 2014 and was majority sponsor of the No. 88 Chevrolet with driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. from 2015 through 2017. This season, Nationwide is the 19-race sponsor of the team as Bowman took over for Earnhardt.

“We have such a strong partnership with Nationwide,” Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said in a statement. “From doing great things in the community with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to driving significant value back to their business, it’s truly impressive to see how they consistently make the maximum impact with their racing program.

“Alex has the talent to win races and compete for championships. He and Greg (Ives, crew chief) are clicking, and we have a lot of confidence in what they will accomplish together. From our driver and team to our sponsors, we have an exciting No. 88 program that’s set for the foreseeable future.”

In his first full season at HMS, Bowman won the pole for the 60th running of the Daytona 500 and has eight top-10 finishes through 21. He has finished 11th or better in five of his last six starts, including a career-best third last weekend at Pocono.

Bowman is 15th in the series standings and in position to make the 2018 Cup series playoffs with five races remaining they begin.

“Having this kind of support is incredible,” Bowman said. “From Nationwide and our other partners to Mr. Hendrick, Greg and all my teammates, I feel very fortunate to be in such an awesome position.

“We have an opportunity to have a lot of success together. To hear a sponsor like Nationwide and a team like Hendrick Motorsports say I’m their guy gives me a ton of confidence and motivation to go out there and deliver results.”