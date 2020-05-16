Alex Bowman gets 2021 Hendrick Motorsports contract extension

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
27 May
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Alex Bowman gets 2021 Hendrick Motorsports contract extension

shares
comments
Alex Bowman gets 2021 Hendrick Motorsports contract extension
By:
May 16, 2020, 3:04 PM

Alex Bowman on Saturday became the latest NASCAR Cup Series free agent to lock down a contract extension, just as the 2020 season is set to resume.

Bowman, who drives the No. 88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports and one of three drivers to win a race this season before it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced on his social media channels on Saturday that he had signed another one-year contract extension.

Bowman’s current contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

“Pumped to lock down the contract extension for 2021,” Bowman wrote in a post on his Twitter page.

 

Bowman, 27, ran a partial Cup schedule in 2016 for Hendrick substituting for Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was recovering from a concussion-related injury at the time.

Read Also:

He took over the No. 88 Chevrolet fulltime in 2018 after Earnhardt’s retirement. He won his first Cup series race last season at Chicagoland and followed that up with another victory this season in Fontana, Calif., on March 1.

Bowman remains fourth in the series standings entering Sunday’s The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, the first live race NASCAR has run since March 8. Bowman also has one Xfinity Series win and six wins in ARCA during his career.

Related video

Next article
Bubba Wallace on NASCAR return: Some people “want to see us fail”

Previous article

Bubba Wallace on NASCAR return: Some people “want to see us fail”
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Alex Bowman
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff “very proud” to see F1 season start in Austria

3h
2
Formula 1

No “bad blood” at McLaren over Sainz departure, says Brown

3
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace on NASCAR return: Some people “want to see us fail”

1h
4
Formula 1

Valencia 2012: How Schumacher scored his final podium

1h
5
Super Formula

The last female racer to reach Japan's top level

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Alex Bowman gets 2021 Hendrick Motorsports contract extension
NAS

Alex Bowman gets 2021 Hendrick Motorsports contract extension

Bubba Wallace on NASCAR return: Some people “want to see us fail”
NAS

Bubba Wallace on NASCAR return: Some people “want to see us fail”

Ryan Newman: "I feel like a complete walking miracle"
NAS

Ryan Newman: "I feel like a complete walking miracle"

Kenseth "really excited" to go back racing at Darlington
NAS

Kenseth "really excited" to go back racing at Darlington

NASCAR starts racing again: When is it, where, how to watch
NAS

NASCAR starts racing again: When is it, where, how to watch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.