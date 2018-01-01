Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II / Breaking news

Video: Take a look back at the chaos from the Charlotte Roval

shares
comments
Video: Take a look back at the chaos from the Charlotte Roval
Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
1h ago

There was a lot of speculation - both good and bad - about what to expect with the race on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Auto-Owners Insurance
Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Lenox, Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Auto-Owners Insurance, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros

There was a lot of speculation - both good and bad - about what to expect with the race on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

While there are many of thoughts and opinions after the race but there is one thing everyone agreed on in that it was an event to remember in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The Roval offered incidents from the opening day of practice until the final lap of the race when 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson went for the win in the final chicane that cost him a playoff berth and a likely win for Martin Truex Jr.

Ryan Blaney was able to miss the spinning cars of Truex and Johnson to score his first win of the season.

Here is some of the best scanner sounds from Sunday's race.

Take a look at the highlights from the Bank of America 400:

Next NASCAR Cup article
Eye In The Sky: Tho duo who guided Ryan Blaney to victory at the Roval

Previous article

Eye In The Sky: Tho duo who guided Ryan Blaney to victory at the Roval

Next article

Kyle Larson tops Friday's NASCAR Cup practice at Dover

Kyle Larson tops Friday's NASCAR Cup practice at Dover
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte II
Drivers Jimmie Johnson , Martin Truex Jr.
Teams Furniture Row Racing , Hendrick Motorsports
Author Tim Southers
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari warns leaks of technical info a "serious matter"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari warns leaks of technical info a "serious matter"

6h ago
Honda's Article
Formula 1

Honda's "big improvement" after upgrade setback explained

Red Bull figures show Article
Formula 1

Red Bull figures show "enormous" cost of F1 rules change

Latest videos
Roval 400 Highlight 03:35
NASCAR Cup

Roval 400 Highlight

Radioactive: Charlotte Roval - 06:05
NASCAR Cup

Radioactive: Charlotte Roval - "(Expletive) idiot!" | NASCAR RACE HUB

News in depth
Kyle Larson tops Friday's NASCAR Cup practice at Dover
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson tops Friday's NASCAR Cup practice at Dover

Video: Take a look back at the chaos from the Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Cup

Video: Take a look back at the chaos from the Charlotte Roval

Eye In The Sky: Tho duo who guided Ryan Blaney to victory at the Roval
NASCAR Cup

Eye In The Sky: Tho duo who guided Ryan Blaney to victory at the Roval

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.