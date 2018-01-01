Video: Take a look back at the chaos from the Charlotte Roval

There was a lot of speculation - both good and bad - about what to expect with the race on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

While there are many of thoughts and opinions after the race but there is one thing everyone agreed on in that it was an event to remember in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The Roval offered incidents from the opening day of practice until the final lap of the race when 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson went for the win in the final chicane that cost him a playoff berth and a likely win for Martin Truex Jr.

Ryan Blaney was able to miss the spinning cars of Truex and Johnson to score his first win of the season.

Here is some of the best scanner sounds from Sunday's race.

Take a look at the highlights from the Bank of America 400: