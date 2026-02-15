50 years later: David Pearson’s incredible 20mph Daytona 500 victory

Long before Larson vs. Hamlin or Earnhardt vs. Gordon, there was another clash of titans that divided the NASCAR world. And this battle was between the Silver Fox -- David Pearson, and The King -- Richard Petty.

These two drivers combine for ten championships and an astonishing 305 NASCAR Cup Series wins. On this day, February 15, 1975, they came together for one of their most memorable battles.

Pearson drove the iconic Wood Brothers No. 21, while Petty was in his STP No. 43. That day, Petty led 40 of 200 laps in the 18th running of 'The Great American Race,' while Pearson led 37. They lapped the entire field and had the entire track to themselves in the closing laps of the 1976 Daytona, and they sure needed every inch of it.

Petty was in the lead, but Pearson was right behind him, ominously following without making much effort to pass. He stayed in Petty's draft as they ripped around the track, lapping cars like they were standing still.

On the final lap, Pearson timed his long-planned attack perfectly, slingshotting underneath Petty just before they reached Turn 3 where another slow car held the bottom line. Pearson shot up the track in front of Petty, who immediately attempted to cut back underneath him. They were side-by-side exiting the final corner as Petty slid and pushed up the track. The rear bumper of his Dodge Charger caught the front bumper of Pearson's Mercury.

They both began to fishtail in unison before Pearson slammed nose-first into the concrete wall lining the outermost portion of the race track. Petty made it a bit further before he could no longer keep up with the out-of-control race car, slamming the wall nose-first as well. Pearson's destroyed car crashed down towards the pit entry, clipping a lapped car in the process. Petty stayed up on the banking, rapidly approaching the finish line before the car spun down into the grass, spinning completely around.

It dug into the dirt, grinding to a halt a measly 50 yards or so from the checkered flag. Everyone held their breath. Petty can be seen in the car, frantically trying to re-fire his wounded machine. And in the distance, through the smoke appeared the Wood Brothers No. 21, Pears dragging it through the grass with the entire nose smashed inward. Petty crew members began to run across the infield, desperately trying to reach the car and push it across the line, but they were out of time.

It was surreal, and something we have never seen before or since in the Daytona 500. Pearson passed Petty and limped across the line going roughly 20mph, capturing the victory in the most absurd of circumstances.

"He went around me, and he had to let off, and I drove on in under him," said Petty, who sounded out of breath. "When I did, the frontend broke loose and got him sideways."

Pearson said there were no hard feelings after he climbed out of the car in Victory Lane, believing it was just a racing incident and noting intentional on Petty's part. "He was trying to win the race just like I was," said Pearson. He later described trying to see where the No. 43 was on track while he himself was spinning out of control, just seconds away from the finish line.

You can watch footage of the entire 1976 Daytona 500 and that finish by here or watching below, as words will never be able to do it complete justice.

The Daytona 500 has no shortage of jaw-dropping finishes, but 1976 can never be replicated in the modern era of the sport. And beyond that, it was a titanic head-to-head matchup between the two winningest drivers in the entire history of NASCAR Cup Series racing. Josh Berry, who drives the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford these days, is paying tribute to the 50 year anniversary of Pearson's iconic victory with a special livery in this Sunday's Daytona 500.

