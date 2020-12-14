NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

23XI Racing, Wallace unveil sponsors for inaugural Cup season

shares
comments
23XI Racing, Wallace unveil sponsors for inaugural Cup season
By:

23XI Racing unveiled its primary sponsor partners for its debut 2021 season and most are very familiar to driver Bubba Wallace.

On Monday, the NASCAR Cup Series team – co-owned by NBA great Michael Jordan and NASCAR star Denny Hamlin – announced five “founding partners” – DoorDash, McDonald’s, Columbia Sportswear, Dr. Pepper and Root Insurance.

All but Dr. Pepper were sponsors Wallace had prior relationships with while driving for Richard Petty Motorsports. He’s had a relationship with McDonald’s since 2019, DoorDash and Columbia signed in August and Root Insurance in October.

“I’m pumped to get the season started. I wish Daytona was tomorrow. We’re heading in the right direction and we’ll be ready when we get to Daytona. As I’ve said before, this is an opportunity of a lifetime for me and there’s no more excuses,” Wallace said.

“We want to go out and win and I know we’ll have everything we need each week to make that happen. To have great partners in DoorDash, McDonald’s, Columbia Sportswear, Dr Pepper and Root Insurance come on board and show their support of me and this team is really cool. I’m excited for what we can do on the track, but at the end of the day, these partnerships and relationships are so much more than that.

“It’s about how we use our platforms to be better humans and help create a positive change. It’s about what we do Monday through Friday outside of the firesuit, and that’s a really special thing for me.”

Hamlin called the announcement a “big day” for the fledging organization.

“To be able to announce the addition of five founding partners who are willing to join us in our first year and who share in our beliefs and values is such a great feeling. We’ve certainly had to make things happen fast to build this new team, and I’m excited to welcome each one of these partners and to get to know them better,” Hamlin said.

“I’m fortunate that during my time at Joe Gibbs Racing I’ve been able to have a great mentor and see how Coach, as an owner, is able to service each partner. That’s new for me – learning the owner side while still on the driver side, but I’m in for the long haul and will continue this far beyond my driving years.

“I’m passionate about this sport and I’m excited to bring new partners to the table and bring back others who have been in our sport in the past.” 

23XI Racing’s No. 23 Toyota Camry will make its Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway.

Related video

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout

Previous article

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Cup
Drivers Bubba Wallace
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Who is driving in the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Who is driving in the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test?

Marko: Albon future decision due "before Christmas"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Albon future decision due "before Christmas"

McLaren downplays talk it can close Mercedes gap soon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren downplays talk it can close Mercedes gap soon

Alonso plays down value of Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso plays down value of Abu Dhabi F1 test

Suzuki was “very worried” following disastrous MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki was “very worried” following disastrous MotoGP return

Ten things we learned from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Ricciardo: Alonso run shows F1 needs to bring back 'wow factor'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Alonso run shows F1 needs to bring back 'wow factor'

23XI Racing, Wallace unveil sponsors for inaugural Cup season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

23XI Racing, Wallace unveil sponsors for inaugural Cup season

Latest news

23XI Racing, Wallace unveil sponsors for inaugural Cup season
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

23XI Racing, Wallace unveil sponsors for inaugural Cup season

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout

NASCAR releases starting times for the 2021 season
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR releases starting times for the 2021 season

Ally joins Alex Bowman in race to help animal rescues
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ally joins Alex Bowman in race to help animal rescues

Trending

1
Formula 1

Who is driving in the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test?

2h
2
Formula 1

Marko: Albon future decision due "before Christmas"

1h
3
Formula 1

McLaren downplays talk it can close Mercedes gap soon

7h
4
Formula 1

Alonso plays down value of Abu Dhabi F1 test

1h
5
MotoGP

Suzuki was “very worried” following disastrous MotoGP return

3h

Latest news

23XI Racing, Wallace unveil sponsors for inaugural Cup season
NAS

23XI Racing, Wallace unveil sponsors for inaugural Cup season

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout
NAS

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout

NASCAR releases starting times for the 2021 season
NAS

NASCAR releases starting times for the 2021 season

Ally joins Alex Bowman in race to help animal rescues
NAS

Ally joins Alex Bowman in race to help animal rescues

Spire Motorsports taps NBC's Steve Letarte as consultant
NAS

Spire Motorsports taps NBC's Steve Letarte as consultant

Latest videos

Tifft provides health update, discusses racing future 07:55:02
NASCAR Cup
Nov 21, 2020

Tifft provides health update, discusses racing future

McLeod: Forming Live Fast Motorsports ‘decades of dreaming, decades of work’ 07:55:01
NASCAR Cup
Nov 21, 2020

McLeod: Forming Live Fast Motorsports ‘decades of dreaming, decades of work’

First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage 07:54:24
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence 07:54:13
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence

Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier and Zane Smith named 2020 Most Popular Drivers 07:54:12
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier and Zane Smith named 2020 Most Popular Drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.