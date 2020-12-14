23XI Racing, Wallace unveil sponsors for inaugural Cup season

On Monday, the NASCAR Cup Series team – co-owned by NBA great Michael Jordan and NASCAR star Denny Hamlin – announced five “founding partners” – DoorDash, McDonald’s, Columbia Sportswear, Dr. Pepper and Root Insurance.

All but Dr. Pepper were sponsors Wallace had prior relationships with while driving for Richard Petty Motorsports. He’s had a relationship with McDonald’s since 2019, DoorDash and Columbia signed in August and Root Insurance in October.

“I’m pumped to get the season started. I wish Daytona was tomorrow. We’re heading in the right direction and we’ll be ready when we get to Daytona. As I’ve said before, this is an opportunity of a lifetime for me and there’s no more excuses,” Wallace said.

“We want to go out and win and I know we’ll have everything we need each week to make that happen. To have great partners in DoorDash, McDonald’s, Columbia Sportswear, Dr Pepper and Root Insurance come on board and show their support of me and this team is really cool. I’m excited for what we can do on the track, but at the end of the day, these partnerships and relationships are so much more than that.

“It’s about how we use our platforms to be better humans and help create a positive change. It’s about what we do Monday through Friday outside of the firesuit, and that’s a really special thing for me.”

Hamlin called the announcement a “big day” for the fledging organization.

“To be able to announce the addition of five founding partners who are willing to join us in our first year and who share in our beliefs and values is such a great feeling. We’ve certainly had to make things happen fast to build this new team, and I’m excited to welcome each one of these partners and to get to know them better,” Hamlin said.

“I’m fortunate that during my time at Joe Gibbs Racing I’ve been able to have a great mentor and see how Coach, as an owner, is able to service each partner. That’s new for me – learning the owner side while still on the driver side, but I’m in for the long haul and will continue this far beyond my driving years.

“I’m passionate about this sport and I’m excited to bring new partners to the table and bring back others who have been in our sport in the past.”

23XI Racing’s No. 23 Toyota Camry will make its Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway.

