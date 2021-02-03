23XI Racing will make on-track debut with driver Ty Dillon

The team confirmed on Wednesday that it will field an entry in Tuesday night\u2019s Busch Clash non-points race on the Daytona International Speedway road course.\nBubba Wallace, the team\u2019s regular driver, is not eligible for the Clash so Ty Dillon \u2013 who doesn\u2019t have a fulltime Cup Series ride lined up this season \u2013 will get the first start in the No. 23 Toyota.\nDillon, 28, is eligible by virtue of winning a stage in last fall\u2019s Cup race at the Charlotte Roval.\nRoot Insurance, one of the team\u2019s founding sponsors, will sponsor the entry for the race.\nDillon will attempt to make the field for the Daytona 500 with Gaunt Brothers Racing and will also run at least four Xfinity Series races lined up in 2021 with Joe Gibbs Racing\u2019s No. 54 team.\n