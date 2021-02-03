23XI Racing will make on-track debut with driver Ty Dillon

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Race in
6 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
First Practice in
6 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona GP
21 Feb
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
24 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
31 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
38 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
45 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
52 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
65 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
73 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
80 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
87 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
94 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
101 days
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
108 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
115 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
122 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
129 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
136 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
142 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
143 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
150 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
157 days
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
164 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
185 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
192 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
199 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
205 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
213 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
219 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
226 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
234 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
241 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
248 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
255 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
262 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
269 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
276 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

23XI Racing will make on-track debut with driver Ty Dillon

By:

23XI Racing, the team co-owned by NASCAR star Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan, will get an early start to its debut season.

The team confirmed on Wednesday that it will field an entry in Tuesday night’s Busch Clash non-points race on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Bubba Wallace, the team’s regular driver, is not eligible for the Clash so Ty Dillon – who doesn’t have a fulltime Cup Series ride lined up this season – will get the first start in the No. 23 Toyota.

Dillon, 28, is eligible by virtue of winning a stage in last fall’s Cup race at the Charlotte Roval.

Root Insurance, one of the team’s founding sponsors, will sponsor the entry for the race.

Dillon will attempt to make the field for the Daytona 500 with Gaunt Brothers Racing and will also run at least four Xfinity Series races lined up in 2021 with Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 team.

 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Ty Dillon
Author Jim Utter

