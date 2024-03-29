All Series
2024 NASCAR Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR heads to the Richmond (Va.) Raceway short track for the seventh round of the 2024 Cup season.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Leidos Toyota Camry

Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

William Byron earned pole position, led the most laps, and became the first repeat winner of the 2024 season with his victory last weekend at COTA. 

Martin Truex Jr. has taken sole possession of the points lead, leading Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs by 5pts.

The series now heads to Richmond, with Kyle Larson returning as the defending winner of the spring event.

This week in the news, a sinkhole appeared in the grandstands at North Wilkesboro Speedway, giving unique insight into the track's history. It was also revealed this week that Australian Supercars star Cam Waters will make his NASCAR debut in the Truck Series race at Martinsville next weekend.

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at Richmond schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, March 30

8:35 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

9:05 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

10:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11:15 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 31

7:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (400 laps) - FOX

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro celebrates in victory lane

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond?

  • Date: Sunday, March 31
  • TV show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (70-160-170) - 400 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in theToyota Owners 400 at Richmond?

36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with no open entries. Ty Dillon will be making his first start of the 2024 season, driving the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

 

