2024 NASCAR Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch

William Byron earned pole position, led the most laps, and became the first repeat winner of the 2024 season with his victory last weekend at COTA.

Martin Truex Jr. has taken sole possession of the points lead, leading Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs by 5pts.

The series now heads to Richmond, with Kyle Larson returning as the defending winner of the spring event.

This week in the news, a sinkhole appeared in the grandstands at North Wilkesboro Speedway, giving unique insight into the track's history. It was also revealed this week that Australian Supercars star Cam Waters will make his NASCAR debut in the Truck Series race at Martinsville next weekend.

What is the NASCAR at Richmond schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, March 30

8:35 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

9:05 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

10:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11:15 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 31

7:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (400 laps) - FOX

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro celebrates in victory lane Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond?

Date: Sunday, March 31

Sunday, March 31 TV show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (70-160-170) - 400 laps

(70-160-170) - 400 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in theToyota Owners 400 at Richmond?

36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with no open entries. Ty Dillon will be making his first start of the 2024 season, driving the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.