2024 NASCAR Martinsville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
It's back-to-back short tracks for the NASCAR Cup Series, taking on Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in a tripleheader this weekend.
Jared East / NKP / Motorsport Images
Martin Truex Jr. dominated the Cup race at Richmond, but a late-caution forced the event into overtime and completely changed the outcome. Truex's Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin won the race off pitroad, and then held on in the two-lap dash to the checkered flag.
Truex finished fourth and was furious, claiming Hamlin "used me up" and called attention to a potential restart violation by the driver of the No. 11 Toyota. It appeared that Hamlin went early, but NASCAR did not call it. Joey Logano finished 2nd, and Kyle Larson 3rd.
Despite the disappointing outcome, Truex extended his points lead to 14pts over Larson.
Now the series heads to Martinsville, where Ryan Blaney won the most recent event in the fall. Larson is the defending winner of the spring event.
This week in the news, Richard Childress Racing made a crew chief change, pairing Justin Alexander back with Austin Dillon. Joey Gase was fined $5,000 for the viral bumper-throwing incident during the Xfinity race. Part-time NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding was indefinitely suspended after he was arrested on a domestic abuse charge. Lastly, Supercars ace Cam Waters is "pumped" for his NASCAR debut, coming in this Friday's Truck race at Martinsville.
What is the NASCAR at Martinsville schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, April 5
3:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
3:40 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
5:40 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
7:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS
Saturday, April 6
4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2
5:20 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2
7:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, April 7
3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (400 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Tires & Brakes Toyota Camry, Victory Lane
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville?
- Date: Sunday, April 7
- TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (80-100-220) - 400 laps
- TV channel: FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville?
37 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with no open entries. Driving the No. 66 entry, David Starr will be making his first Cup start since 2021. Josh Williams is back behind the wheel of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet this weekend.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Josh Williams
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|66
|David Starr
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
