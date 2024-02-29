2024 NASCAR Las Vegas schedule, entry list, and how to watch
After back-to-back drafting tracks, NASCAR heads to a more traditional intermediate track with Race #3 of the 2024 Cup season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Martin Truex, Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Express Toyota Camry
John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
In a dramatic three-wide photo finish, Daniel Suarez snapped a 57-race winless streak and won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He crossed the finish line just 0.003s ahead of Ryan Blaney and 0.007s ahead of Kyle Busch.
Busch now leads the regular season standings, but only by 1pt over William Byron and Austin Cindric. After two drafting races to kick off the new year, Bubba Wallace is the only driver to have scored a top-five and top-ten in both.
It was Suarez's second career Cup Series victory, and the first for a foreign-born driver on an oval track since 1974. Suarez joins Byron as the first two drivers to have almost certainly guaranteed themselves a spot in the 2024 playoffs.
NASCAR now heads west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Last March, Hendrick Motorsports finished 1-2-3 there with Byron taking the victory.
What is the NASCAR at Las Vegas schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, March 1
4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
6:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
7:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
9:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, March 2
2:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
2:50 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, March 3
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps) - FOX
Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro wins
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas?
- Date: Sunday, March 3
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (80-85-102) - 267 laps / 400 miles
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the Pennzoil 400 400 at Las Vegas?
37 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with one open entry. The open entry is the No. 44 NY Racing Chevrolet with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel. Derek Kraus will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut, driving the No. 16 Kaulig Racing entry.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Derek Kraus
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|44
|JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
