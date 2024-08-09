All Series

NASCAR Cup Richmond II

2024 NASCAR Cup at Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Just four races remain in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. NASCAR's biggest stars return to action this weekend after a two-week break for the Olympics.

Upd:
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, McDonald's Toyota Camry, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, McDonald's Toyota Camry, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kyle Larson was victorious in the Brickyard 400, solidifying his place atop the regular season championship standings.

However, his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott is 10pts back with Tyler Reddick just 15pts behind. 

NASCAR is back on a short track this Sunday, heading to Richmond Raceway. Chris Buescher is the defending winner of the event while Denny Hamlin is the most recent winner at Richmond, taking the checkered flag in the spring race.

The Olympic break has had no shortage of news. 23XI Racing announced Juan Pablo Montoya as the driver of its third entry at Watkins Glen, while the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil revealed its attentions to try and host the NASCAR Clash in 2026.

Michael McDowell's current crew chief, Travis Peterson, will follow him to Spire Motorsports next year. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell will be without his normal crew chief Adam Stevens after suffering a double knee injury during vacation. TRD president David Wilson announced his intentions to retire at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Spire Motorsports will be parting ways with Corey LaJoie at the end of the year, aiming for a "clean slate." No replacement driver has been announced. Most recently, Legacy Motor Club made some internal changes including a new director of competition.

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at Richmond schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, August 10

2:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - NBC Sports Streaming

5:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - NBC Sports Streaming

7:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (250 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, August 11

6:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race at IMS (400 laps) - USA NETWORK

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond?

  • Date: Sunday, August 11
  • TV show start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (75-75-250) - 400 laps 
  • TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway?

There are 37 entries with one open entry. Parker Retzlaff will make his Cup debut in the No. 66 MBM Motorsports entry. Ty Dillon is back in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet while Riley Herbst makes another start in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Riley Herbst Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
66 Parker Retzlaff  MBM Motorsports Ford
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Latest news

NASCAR Trucks Richmond: Majeski snags victory in regular season finale

NASCAR Trucks Richmond: Majeski snags victory in regular season finale

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Richmond
NASCAR Trucks Richmond: Majeski snags victory in regular season finale
2024 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid set

2024 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid set

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Richmond
2024 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid set
Busch "would not have been able to race" without break due to injury

Busch "would not have been able to race" without break due to injury

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
Busch "would not have been able to race" without break due to injury
NASCAR Cup Richmond: Hamlin beats JGR team-mate Truex to pole

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Hamlin beats JGR team-mate Truex to pole

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
NASCAR Cup Richmond: Hamlin beats JGR team-mate Truex to pole

