2024 NASCAR Coke 600 at Charlotte schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway hosts NASCAR's longest race this weekend with 600 miles of action to cap off one of the greatest days in racing.
Last weekend, Joey Logano took a dominant win in the NASCAR All-Star Race, leading 199 of 200 laps from pole position.
However, the story was all about what happened after the race. Frustrated over being intentionally crashed out by Kyle Busch at the very start of the event, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. confronted him in the garage afterwards. They shared a heated exchange before Stenhouse threw a punch and an all-out brawl ensued.
After NASCAR's visit to North Wilkesboro Speedway, they head to another part of North Carolina for one of its crown jewel events.
Kyle Larson, who is aiming to become the the first driver in a decade to complete 'The Double,' leads the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings ahead of the 600. He qualified fifth for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie.
Following the Stenhouse/Busch fight, NASCAR released penalties on Wednesday. Stenhouse was fined $75,000 while his father and two of his JTG-Daugherty Racing crew members were suspended.
NASCAR has also revealed its 2025 Hall of Fame class, which includes Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, and Ralph Moody.
Joe Gibbs Racing announced this week that both Brett Moffitt and Josh Bilicki will make NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for the team later this year.
What is the NASCAR Coke 600 schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, May 24
1:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
2:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
3:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
4:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
6:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
8:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, May 25
1:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX
5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
5:50 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, May 26
6:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Coca-Cola 600 race (400 laps) - FOX
Race winner Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte?
- Date: Sunday, May 26
- TV show start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (100-200-300-400) - 400 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
It's a full field of 40 cars for NASCAR's longest race. Open entries: TMT Racing has rebranded as Team AmeriVet and will enter the race with the No. 50 car and Ty Dillon as the driver; Legacy Motor Club has entered its No. 84 car for Jimmie Johnson; MBM Motorsports has entered the No. 66 with BJ McLeod; NY Racing is back with JJ Yeley and the No. 44 car.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|44
|JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|50
|Ty Dillon
|Team AmeriVet
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|66
|BJ McLeod
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
