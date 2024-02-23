All Series
NASCAR Cup Atlanta
Preview

2024 NASCAR Atlanta schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The 2024 NASCAR season is officially underway and its back-to-back drafting tracks to kick off the new year with Atlanta Motor Speedway next up on the schedule

Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Watch: Home games mean more: Chase Elliott looks to Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Daytona 500 ended under caution when Ross Chastain attempted to take the lead with a daring three-wide pass up the middle, but instead collided with Austin Cindric.

William Byron claimed victory under caution, leading a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2 in the season-opener. Alex Bowman was second and Christopher Bell third.

NASCAR now heads to the state of Georgia at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Byron is the most recent Cup Series winner at the track, but Joey Logano is the defending winner of the spring race there. This race has some added importance this year as its second date has been moved inside the playoffs.

Forecasts for the weekend look promising, so NASCAR likely won't have to face any of the inclement weather that plagued them in L.A. and Daytona Beach. 

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at Atlanta schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, February 23

3:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, February 24

11:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

2:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (135 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (163 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, February 25

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (260 laps) - FOX

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta?

  • Date: Sunday, February 25
  • TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (60-100-100) - 260 laps / 400 miles
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta?

37 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with one open entry. The open entry is B.J. McLeod in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, who narrowly failed to make the field for the Daytona 500. Some changes from Daytona: Josh Williams will be in the No. 16 for Kaulig and Kaz Grala will be in the No. 15.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Josh Williams Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

 

Nick DeGroot
