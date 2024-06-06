All Series
NASCAR Cup Sonoma

2024 NASCAR at Sonoma schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR is back on a road course this weekend for the Round 16 of the 2024 Cup Series season.

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem / Resideo Toyota Camry

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Austin Cindric earned a dramatic victory at Gateway last weekend, passing his Penske team-mate Ryan Blaney at the white flag when the reigning Cup Series champion ran out of fuel.

It was the second victory of Cindric's career and his first since winning the 2022 Daytona 500. Cindric, who was deep in the standings, is now locked into the 2024 playoffs and becomes the first Team Penske driver to win a points-paying race this year.

Denny Hamlin leads the regular season championship, 21 points clear of Kyle Larson. Larson remains playoff eligible after finally being granted a waiver earlier this week.

NASCAR now heads to Sonoma Raceway where Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner. Truex is winless so far in 2024. Sonoma marks the final Cup race broadcasted by FOX Sports for the season.

This week in the news, Todd Gilliland re-signed with Front Row Motorsports. NASCAR also fined Kyle Weatherman $25,000 for intentionally running into Ryan Sieg's car on pitroad after the Portland Xfinity race.

What is the NASCAR at Sonoma schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, June 7

4:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, June 8

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

6:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (79 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, June 9

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (110 laps) - FOX

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Freightliner Ford Mustang

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Freightliner Ford Mustang

Photo by: Rusty Jones / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma?

  • Date: Sunday, June 9
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (25-30-55) - 110 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in theToyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma?

There are 38 entries for Gateway with two open entires. The Supercars invasion continues with Will Brown making his Cup Series debut in the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and Cam Waters making his Cup debut in the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33 Will Brown Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Cam Waters RFK Racing Ford
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

