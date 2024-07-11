2024 NASCAR at Pocono schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Alex Bowman won a wild NASCAR Cup race against the clock at the Chicago Street Course, passing Joey Hand and making the wet tires last on a drying track.

Tyler Reddick was closing rapidly on slicks, but hit the wall on the final lap. Kyle Larson leads the regular season standings, 11pts ahead of Chase Elliott.

Denny Hamlin is the defending winner at Pocono after a controversial finish where he put Larson in the wall.

This week in the news, Front Row Motorsports announced Noah Gragson as its second driver for the 2025 season. They have yet to reveal the third driver on their roster. Hailie Deegan officially parted ways with AM Racing and will be replaced by Josh Berry at Pocono. Also, Rodney Childers will join Spire Motorsports next year as crew chief for Corey LaJoie.

What is the NASCAR at Pocono schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, July 12

2:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

2:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

5:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (70 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, July 13

10:00 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

10:30 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

12:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (90 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, July 14

2:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (160 laps) - USA NETWORK

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro, Winner Photo by: Rusty Jones / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono?

Date: Sunday, July 14

Sunday, July 14 TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (30-65-65) - 160 laps

(30-65-65) - 160 laps TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway?

There are 37 entries for Chicago with one open entry. NY Racing is entering its No. 44 car with veteran J.J. Yeley behind the wheel. Cody Ware is making a rare appearance in the No. 15 RWR Ford.