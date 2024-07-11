2024 NASCAR at Pocono schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Round 21 of the 2024 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway for its annual visit to the Tricky Triangle.
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Verizon Frontline Ford Mustang, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
Alex Bowman won a wild NASCAR Cup race against the clock at the Chicago Street Course, passing Joey Hand and making the wet tires last on a drying track.
Tyler Reddick was closing rapidly on slicks, but hit the wall on the final lap. Kyle Larson leads the regular season standings, 11pts ahead of Chase Elliott.
Denny Hamlin is the defending winner at Pocono after a controversial finish where he put Larson in the wall.
This week in the news, Front Row Motorsports announced Noah Gragson as its second driver for the 2025 season. They have yet to reveal the third driver on their roster. Hailie Deegan officially parted ways with AM Racing and will be replaced by Josh Berry at Pocono. Also, Rodney Childers will join Spire Motorsports next year as crew chief for Corey LaJoie.
What is the NASCAR at Pocono schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, July 12
2:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2
2:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2
5:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (70 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, July 13
10:00 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
10:30 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
12:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
12:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (90 laps) - USA NETWORK
Sunday, July 14
2:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (160 laps) - USA NETWORK
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro, Winner
Photo by: Rusty Jones / NKP / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono?
- Date: Sunday, July 14
- TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (30-65-65) - 160 laps
- TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: Peacock
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway?
There are 37 entries for Chicago with one open entry. NY Racing is entering its No. 44 car with veteran J.J. Yeley behind the wheel. Cody Ware is making a rare appearance in the No. 15 RWR Ford.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|44
|JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
