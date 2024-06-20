All Series
Edition

Global
Preview
NASCAR Cup New Hampshire

2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Round 18 of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season takes place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, commonly referred to as the 'Magic Mile.'

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, A&W Root Beer Float Ford Mustang, Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, A&W Root Beer Float Ford Mustang, Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney earned his first victory of the 2024 season, winning the inaugural race at Iowa over the Hendrick Motorsports duo of William Byron and Chase Elliott.

Kyle Larson, who was a dominant force in the race, crashed after contact from Daniel Suarez with 130 laps to go. The incident cost him the regular season points lead, now trailing team-mate Elliott by 8pts.

NASCAR now makes its lone trip go NHMS where Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner. MTJ is still searching for his first victory of the year and recently announced his plans to retire from full-time competition at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

This week in the news, it was announced that actor-turned -racer Frankie Muniz will make three NASCAR Truck Series starts later this year. IndyCar veteran Conor Daly, who already has starts in all three national divisions of NASCAR, will make his ARCA debut at Mid-Ohio.

It was also revealed that Gene Haas will continue as a NASCAR team owner in 2025. He will operate a two-car Xfinity team and retain one Cup charter.

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at Iowa schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, June 21

4:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

6:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race at Mid-Ohio (42 laps) - FOX SPORTS 2

Saturday, June 22

12:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

1:20 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, June 23

2:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (301 laps) - USA NETWORK

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang, Victory Lane

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang, Victory Lane

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at NHMS?

  • Date: Sunday, June 23
  • TV show start time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (70-115-116) - 301 laps 
  • TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

There are 36 entries for Gateway with no open entires. Ty Dillon is back behind the wheel of the No. 16 car for Kaulig Racing, making his fourth start of the 2024 season.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

