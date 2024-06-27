2024 NASCAR at Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing won a wild Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which was halted with 82 laps to go when severe weather hit the track. Tyler Reddick was in the lead, but NASCAR waited out the storm.

The remainder of the race was run on wet weather tires with Bell prevailing over the Stewart-Haas Racing duo of Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry. Bell swept the weekend, as he also won the Xfinity race on Saturday.

Hendrick Motorsports team-mates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are now tied for the regular season points lead after NHMS. Ross Chastain, who is currently winless this year, enters Nashville as the defending race winner.

This week in the news, it was announced that Briscoe will indeed replace Martin Truex Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 19 JGR Toyota in 2025 as the former Cup champion steps way from full-time racing.

What is the NASCAR at Nashville schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, June 28

4:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 2

Saturday, June 29

12:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

2:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

2:50 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (188 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, June 30

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (300 laps) - NBC

Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville?

Date: Sunday, June 30

Sunday, June 30 TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (90-95-115) - 300 laps

(90-95-115) - 300 laps TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway?

There are 38 entries for Gateway with two open entires. MBM Motorsports is entering the No. 66 Ford with Chad Finchum behind the wheel, while 23XI Racing is entering a third entry with Corey Heim (No. 50). Other notable changes include Riley Herbst in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford, and A.J. Allmendinger making another start in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.