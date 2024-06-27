2024 NASCAR at Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Round 19 of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season takes place at Nashville Superspeedway, which started hosted Cup races in 2021.
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro, Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing won a wild Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which was halted with 82 laps to go when severe weather hit the track. Tyler Reddick was in the lead, but NASCAR waited out the storm.
The remainder of the race was run on wet weather tires with Bell prevailing over the Stewart-Haas Racing duo of Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry. Bell swept the weekend, as he also won the Xfinity race on Saturday.
Hendrick Motorsports team-mates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are now tied for the regular season points lead after NHMS. Ross Chastain, who is currently winless this year, enters Nashville as the defending race winner.
This week in the news, it was announced that Briscoe will indeed replace Martin Truex Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 19 JGR Toyota in 2025 as the former Cup champion steps way from full-time racing.
What is the NASCAR at Nashville schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, June 28
4:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2
5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2
8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 2
Saturday, June 29
12:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
12:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
2:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
2:50 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (188 laps) - USA NETWORK
Sunday, June 30
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (300 laps) - NBC
Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville?
- Date: Sunday, June 30
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (90-95-115) - 300 laps
- TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: Peacock
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway?
There are 38 entries for Gateway with two open entires. MBM Motorsports is entering the No. 66 Ford with Chad Finchum behind the wheel, while 23XI Racing is entering a third entry with Corey Heim (No. 50). Other notable changes include Riley Herbst in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford, and A.J. Allmendinger making another start in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Riley Herbst
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|50
|Corey Heim
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|66
|Chad Finchum
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while
How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages
Door to manufacturer influx in GTP opened by rules extension, says IMSA boss
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments