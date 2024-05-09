2024 NASCAR at Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch

In the closest finish in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Larson defeated Chris Buescher to win at Kansas Speedway. Just 0.001s separated the two drivers, capping off a fantastic race at the 1.5-mile oval.

NASCAR now heads to Darlington Raceway, which never fails to put on a show. Last year, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson crashed while battling for the lead late, allowing William Byron to take the victory for Hendrick Motorsports. The most recent winner at Darlington is Larson though, who won the Southern 500 later that year.

After his Kansas victory, Larson remains in control of the regular season standings, now 29pts ahead of Martin Truex Jr., who was part of that wild Kansas finish. He crossed the line fourth, but only 0.075s back of the race winner.

This week in the news, Michael McDowell revealed that he will leave Front Row Motorsports at the conclusion of the 2024 season, joining Spire Motorsports. Matt DiBenedetto will run the remainder of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with Viking Motorsports while Supercars star Cam Waters indicated that he would be open to becoming a full-time NASCAR driver in the future.

What is the NASCAR at Darlington schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, May 10

3:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

3:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (147 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, May 11

10:35 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11:20 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (147 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 12

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (293 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Victory Lane Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington?

Date: Sunday, May 12

Sunday, May 12 TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (90-95-108) - 293 laps

(90-95-108) - 293 laps TV channel: FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway?

36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with no open entries. Erik Jones returns to the No. 43 car after missing two races due to a back injury. Many teams will be running throwback paint schemes. Fans can go HERE to vote for their favorite.