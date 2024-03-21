2024 NASCAR at COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR heads to the Circuit of the Americas for its first road course race of the 2024 Cup season.
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry
Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
In a wild Bristol race featuring extreme tire wear, Joe Gibbs Racing prevailed with Denny Hamlin taking victory over Martin Truex Jr. as they battled through slower traffic. Another veteran, Brad Keselowski, finished third.
Truex is now tied with Kyle Larson for the regular season points lead as the series heads to the tricky Austin, Texas road course known as COTA.
Tyler Reddick is the defending winner of the event. The race will feature a couple notable ringers, including Shane van Gisbergen making his third career Cup start and Kamui Kobayashi making his second.
This week in the news, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced plans to run the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol in September. NASCAR is also taking over racing operations at Bowman Gray Stadium.
What is the NASCAR at COTA schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, March 22
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
4:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
5:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
6:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, March 23
10:00 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2
11:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (42 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (48 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, March 24
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (68 laps) - FOX
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Express Oil Change Toyota Camry
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at COTA?
- Date: Sunday, March 24
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (15-15-38) - 68 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA?
39 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race three open entries, the most since the Daytona 500. Kaulig Racing is entering three cars with A.J. Allmendinger in the No. 13 while 3x Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen drives the No. 16. Former Le Mans 24 overall winner Kamui Kobayashi is back as well, driving the No. 50 for 23XI Racing. MBM Motorsports is making their first appearance in the Cup Series in over two years, putting Timmy Hill behind the wheel of their No. 66 machine.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|13
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|50
|Kamui Kobayashi
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|66
|Timmy Hill
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Top Comments