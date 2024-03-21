All Series
NASCAR Cup Circuit of the Americas
Preview

2024 NASCAR at COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR heads to the Circuit of the Americas for its first road course race of the 2024 Cup season.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

In a wild Bristol race featuring extreme tire wear, Joe Gibbs Racing prevailed with Denny Hamlin taking victory over Martin Truex Jr. as they battled through slower traffic. Another veteran, Brad Keselowski, finished third.

Truex is now tied with Kyle Larson for the regular season points lead as the series heads to the tricky Austin, Texas road course known as COTA.

Tyler Reddick is the defending winner of the event. The race will feature a couple notable ringers, including Shane van Gisbergen making his third career Cup start and Kamui Kobayashi making his second.

This week in the news, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced plans to run the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol in September. NASCAR is also taking over racing operations at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at COTA schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, March 22

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, March 23

10:00 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

11:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (42 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (48 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 24

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (68 laps) - FOX

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Express Oil Change Toyota Camry

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Express Oil Change Toyota Camry

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at COTA?

  • Date: Sunday, March 24
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (15-15-38) - 68 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA?

39 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race three open entries, the most since the Daytona 500. Kaulig Racing is entering three cars with A.J. Allmendinger in the No. 13 while 3x Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen drives the No. 16. Former Le Mans 24 overall winner Kamui Kobayashi is back as well, driving the No. 50 for 23XI Racing. MBM Motorsports is making their first appearance in the Cup Series in over two years, putting Timmy Hill behind the wheel of their No. 66 machine. 

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
13 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Shane van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
50 Kamui Kobayashi 23XI Racing Toyota
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
66 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Ford
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Nick DeGroot
