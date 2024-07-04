2024 NASCAR at Chicago schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR will celebrate Fourth of July weekend with its second running of the Chicago Street Course race, which hosts Round 20 of the 2024 Cup season.
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Dutch Boy Ford Mustang, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, McDonald's Toyota Camry
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
Denny Hamlin was able to get around Ross Chastain for the lead with six laps to go at Nashville, but the race completely changed after a late caution threw the event into chaos.
What followed was five overtime restarts, resulting in Joey Logano capturing the checkered flag for Team Penske. He beat Zane Smith and Tyler Reddick to the finish line.
Kyle Larson leaves Nashville with a 20-point lead in the regular season championship, just ahead of his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott.
Shane van Gisbergen is the defending winner at the Chicago Street Course, beating Justin Haley and winning on debut for Trackhouse. The three-time Supercars champ will be running both the Xfinity and Cup races this weekend.
This week in the news, Josh Berry confirmed that he will join Wood Brothers Racing in 2025, replacing Harrison Burton. Also, NASCAR penalized Carson Hocevar for wrecking Burton under caution during the Nashville Cup race. Additionally, Joey Logano will run the Xfinity race at Chicago for AM Racing, replacing Hailie Deegan.
What is the NASCAR at Chicago schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Saturday, July 6
10:00 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
11:00 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
12:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (50 laps) - NBC
Sunday, July 7
4:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (75 laps) - NBC
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Chicago?
- Date: Sunday, July 7
- TV show start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (20-25-30) - 75 laps
- TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: Peacock
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course
There are 40 entries for Chicago with four open entires. Shane van Gisbergen is behind the wheel of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet as he tries to defend his 2023 victory. Kaulig will enter the No. 13 car for A.J. Allmendinger. Richard Childress Racing will enter a third car as well, putting Austin Hill in the No. 33 machine. RFK Racing will bring back its No. 60 Ford with sports car racing veteran Joey Hand driving for the team. Lastly, MBM Motorsports has Josh Bilicki in the No. 66 entry.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|13
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|50
|Corey Heim
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Joey Hand
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|66
|Josh Bilicki
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
