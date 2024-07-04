All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Preview
NASCAR Cup Chicago

2024 NASCAR at Chicago schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR will celebrate Fourth of July weekend with its second running of the Chicago Street Course race, which hosts Round 20 of the 2024 Cup season.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Dutch Boy Ford Mustang, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, McDonald's Toyota Camry

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Dutch Boy Ford Mustang, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, McDonald's Toyota Camry

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Denny Hamlin was able to get around Ross Chastain for the lead with six laps to go at Nashville, but the race completely changed after a late caution threw the event into chaos.

What followed was five overtime restarts, resulting in Joey Logano capturing the checkered flag for Team Penske. He beat Zane Smith and Tyler Reddick to the finish line.

Kyle Larson leaves Nashville with a 20-point lead in the regular season championship, just ahead of his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott.

Shane van Gisbergen is the defending winner at the Chicago Street Course, beating Justin Haley and winning on debut for Trackhouse. The three-time Supercars champ will be running both the Xfinity and Cup races this weekend.

This week in the news, Josh Berry confirmed that he will join Wood Brothers Racing in 2025, replacing Harrison Burton. Also, NASCAR penalized Carson Hocevar for wrecking Burton under caution during the Nashville Cup race. Additionally, Joey Logano will run the Xfinity race at Chicago for AM Racing, replacing Hailie Deegan.

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at Chicago schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, July 6

10:00 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

11:00 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

12:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (50 laps) - NBC

Sunday, July 7

4:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (75 laps) - NBC

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Chicago?

  • Date: Sunday, July 7
  • TV show start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (20-25-30) - 75 laps 
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course

There are 40 entries for Chicago with four open entires. Shane van Gisbergen is behind the wheel of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet as he tries to defend his 2023 victory. Kaulig will enter the No. 13 car for A.J. Allmendinger. Richard Childress Racing will enter a third car as well, putting Austin Hill in the No. 33 machine. RFK Racing will bring back its No. 60 Ford with sports car racing veteran Joey Hand driving for the team. Lastly, MBM Motorsports has Josh Bilicki in the No. 66 entry.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
13 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Shane van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
50 Corey Heim 23XI Racing Toyota
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Joey Hand RFK Racing Ford
66 Josh Bilicki MBM Motorsports Ford
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The Wood Brothers "need to be better." Is Josh Berry the answer?

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Carson Hocevar penalized for incident under caution

Carson Hocevar penalized for incident under caution

NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Carson Hocevar penalized for incident under caution
Joey Logano to fill in for Hailie Deegan in Chicago NASCAR Xfinity race

Joey Logano to fill in for Hailie Deegan in Chicago NASCAR Xfinity race

NASCAR XFINITY
Chicago Street Course
Joey Logano to fill in for Hailie Deegan in Chicago NASCAR Xfinity race
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

A year on from Marquez’s Germany MotoGP meltdown, has Honda improved?

A year on from Marquez’s Germany MotoGP meltdown, has Honda improved?

MGP MotoGP
German GP
A year on from Marquez’s Germany MotoGP meltdown, has Honda improved?
What’s behind MotoGP’s right-hander chaos in Germany practice?

What’s behind MotoGP’s right-hander chaos in Germany practice?

MGP MotoGP
German GP
What’s behind MotoGP’s right-hander chaos in Germany practice?
F1 British GP: Norris tops FP2 ahead of Piastri, Perez

F1 British GP: Norris tops FP2 ahead of Piastri, Perez

F1 Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP: Norris tops FP2 ahead of Piastri, Perez
How IndyCar’s new hybrid system will be judged a success – or not

How IndyCar’s new hybrid system will be judged a success – or not

Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
How IndyCar’s new hybrid system will be judged a success – or not

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global