2024 NASCAR at Chicago schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Denny Hamlin was able to get around Ross Chastain for the lead with six laps to go at Nashville, but the race completely changed after a late caution threw the event into chaos.

What followed was five overtime restarts, resulting in Joey Logano capturing the checkered flag for Team Penske. He beat Zane Smith and Tyler Reddick to the finish line.

Kyle Larson leaves Nashville with a 20-point lead in the regular season championship, just ahead of his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott.

Shane van Gisbergen is the defending winner at the Chicago Street Course, beating Justin Haley and winning on debut for Trackhouse. The three-time Supercars champ will be running both the Xfinity and Cup races this weekend.

This week in the news, Josh Berry confirmed that he will join Wood Brothers Racing in 2025, replacing Harrison Burton. Also, NASCAR penalized Carson Hocevar for wrecking Burton under caution during the Nashville Cup race. Additionally, Joey Logano will run the Xfinity race at Chicago for AM Racing, replacing Hailie Deegan.

What is the NASCAR at Chicago schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, July 6

10:00 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

11:00 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

12:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (50 laps) - NBC

Sunday, July 7

4:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (75 laps) - NBC

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Chicago?

Date: Sunday, July 7

Sunday, July 7 TV show start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (20-25-30) - 75 laps

(20-25-30) - 75 laps TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course

There are 40 entries for Chicago with four open entires. Shane van Gisbergen is behind the wheel of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet as he tries to defend his 2023 victory. Kaulig will enter the No. 13 car for A.J. Allmendinger. Richard Childress Racing will enter a third car as well, putting Austin Hill in the No. 33 machine. RFK Racing will bring back its No. 60 Ford with sports car racing veteran Joey Hand driving for the team. Lastly, MBM Motorsports has Josh Bilicki in the No. 66 entry.