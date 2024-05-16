2024 NASCAR All Star-Race schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway for the 2024 running of its annual All-Star Race.
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Brad Keselowski snapped a 110-race winless streak at Darlington, prevailing in a thrilling late-race duel between himself, Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick. The other two finished deep in the field after some side-to-side contact resulted in flat tires for both drivers.
Despite failing to finish the race, Kyle Larson remains atop the championship standings as he heads to IMS to prepare for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. Kevin Harvick will practice and qualify his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at North Wilkesboro while he is in Indy. Larson is also the defending winner of the All-Star Race, having swept the weekend there in 2023 by also winning the Truck race.
This week in the news, Australian Supercars stars Cam Waters and Will Brown confirmed that they will be making their NASCAR Cup Series debut at Sonoma Raceway. Waters will drive for RFK Racing while Brown will compete with Richard Childress Racing.
It was also announced that Atlanta Motor Speedway's second date will return to the summer in 2025, opening TNT's coverage. Amazon Prime's first race will be the 2025 Coke 600. Additionally, NASCAR announced a bracket-style tournament for next season with the winner receiving $1 million. Jimmie Johnson has joined NBC's broadcast for several NASCAR Cup races later this year, as well as the Indy 500.
What is the NASCAR at North Wilkesboro schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, May 17
3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
5:40 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
6:20 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, May 18
10:35 am ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (250 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
5:20 pm ET - NASCAR Cup All-Star Race Heat #1 - FOX SPORTS 2
6:15 pm ET - NASCAR Cup All-Star Race Heat #2 - FOX SPORTS 2
Sunday, May 19
5:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup All-Star Open (100 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup All-Star Race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Race winner Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at North Wilkesboro?
- Date: Sunday, May 19
- TV show start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
*The race will also feature different tire compounds: A “prime tire” (the baseline tire assessed in last month’s Goodyear tire test), an “option tire” (slick tires but made with the same rubber as the wet weather tire) and “wet weather” (the wet weather tire only used if the track is wet). The ‘Goodyear Eagle’ lettering will be yellow on the prime tires, red on the option tires, and white on the wet weather tires.
Who is racing in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
Of the 18 drivers are locked into the All-Star Race, 17 will be competing. Only Shane van Gisbergen has opted not to participate. The field consists of winners from the 2023 and 2024 seasons, as well past All-Star Race winners and Cup champions who currently compete full-time.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
All-Star Open
The remaining drivers will compete in the Open with the top-two finishers advancing into the main event with the 20th and final driver in the All-Star Race decided by the Fan Vote. 20 drivers are entered into the Open.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|66
|Timmy Hill
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Le Mans organiser predicts multiple hydrogen manufacturers in 24 Hours by 2029
Overweight Williams F1 car costing it 0.45 seconds per lap
Why Marquez is the key to Pramac's continuation with Ducati in MotoGP
Ex-Haas F1 sporting director to lead Juncos IndyCar team
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments