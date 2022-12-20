Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / German team looking to enter NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
NASCAR Cup News

2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released

The 65th running of the Daytona 500 will take place on Feb. 19, 2023 with a packed week of on-track action preceding it.

Jim Utter
By:
2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released
Listen to this article

Following the unofficial kickoff to the season with the Feb. 5 Busch Light Clash held at The Los Angeles Coliseum for the second consecutive year, NASCAR will return to the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway for its biggest race of the year.

Over the course of five days, Daytona will host the season openers of the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck and ARCA Menards series. For the first time, there will be no practice sessions prior to Cup Series qualifying or the Daytona 500 qualifying races.

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Tuesday, February 14

2 p.m. – Random draw for Xfinity Series qualifying lineup

4 p.m. – Random draw for Cup Series qualifying lineup

Wednesday, February 15

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Daytona 500 Media Day

8:15 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series single-car qualifying (one lap, two rounds)

Thursday, February 16

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series practice

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – NASCAR Truck Series practice

7 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race #1 (60 laps)

8:45 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race #2 (60 laps)

Friday, February 17

1:30 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3 p.m. – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

5:35 - 6:35 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series practice

7:30 p.m. – NASCAR Truck Series race (100 laps)

Saturday, February 18

10:30 - 11:20 a.m. – NASCAR Cup Series final practice

11:30 a.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series race (80 laps)

5 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (120 laps)

Sunday, February 19

2:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (200 laps)

shares
comments
German team looking to enter NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
Previous article

German team looking to enter NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Hailie Deegan: Move to ThorSport is "perfect ideal situation"
NASCAR Truck

Hailie Deegan: Move to ThorSport is "perfect ideal situation"

Hailie Deegan joins ThorSport for 2023 Truck season
NASCAR Truck

Hailie Deegan joins ThorSport for 2023 Truck season

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Why Aston Martin won't copy its way to Formula 1 success
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin won't copy its way to Formula 1 success

As Aston Martin continues to progress with its five-year plan to fight at the front of Formula 1, 2023 will be an important point along that road.

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Prime
WEC WEC

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

Schumacher and Vettel team up at 2023 Race of Champions
General General

Schumacher and Vettel team up at 2023 Race of Champions

Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher has joined the line-up for the 2023 Race of Champions in Sweden, resuming his partnership with Sebastian Vettel on Team Germany.

Honda restructures its MotoGP technical team
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda restructures its MotoGP technical team

Honda has made a series of changes in key positions among its MotoGP technicians, headlined by Giacomo Guidotti moving from LCR to become Joan Mir's new crew chief.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.