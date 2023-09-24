Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Texas Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Texas race results

William Byron won the opening race in the Round of 12 after a dramatic 400 miles of racing at Texas Motor Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Byron grabbed the lead from Bubba Wallace with a daring three-wide pass on a late-race restart, going on to earn his series-leading sixth win of the 2023 season.

It was also an important milestone for Hendrick Motorsports with Byron securing the team's 300th win. His team-mate Kyle Larson had dominated the race, but crashed out after losing control while battling Wallace for the lead earlier.

Ross Chastain surged forward at the very end with the oldest left-side tires in the field, taking second-place in the final finishing order.

The race was slowed by eleven cautions. There were 22 lead changes between 13 different drivers with Wallace leading the most laps at 111.

Tyler Reddick stayed out during an opportune caution and grabbed the Stage 1 win, with Larson then winning Stage 2.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits
1 United StatesW. BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 267 3:14'28.098   7
2 United StatesR. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 267 +1.863 1.863 8
3 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 267 +2.196 0.333 8
4 United StatesC. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 267 +2.468 0.272 8
5 United StatesD. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 267 +3.668 1.200 9
6 United StatesK. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 267 +3.943 0.275 8
7 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 267 +4.318 0.375 9
8 MexicoD. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 267 +4.510 0.192 9
9 United StatesR. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 267 +5.144 0.634 13
10 United StatesC. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 267 +5.658 0.514 7
11 United StatesC. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 267 +5.835 0.177 7
12 United StatesA. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 267 +5.916 0.081 11
13 United StatesJ. HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 267 +6.112 0.196 10
14 United StatesC. BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 267 +6.302 0.190 8
15 United StatesM. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 267 +6.382 0.080 7
16
C. HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
 42 Chevrolet 267 +6.522 0.140 10
17 United StatesM. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 267 +6.548 0.026 12
18 United StatesA. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 267 +6.695 0.147 13
19 United StatesT. DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 267 +6.731 0.036 9
20 United StatesH. BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 267 +7.101 0.370 9
21 United StatesJ. LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 267 +7.212 0.111 11
22 United StatesB. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 267 +7.463 0.251 10
23 United StatesR. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 267 +8.582 1.119 9
24
Z. SMITHFront Row Motorsports
 38 Ford 267 +11.057 2.475 13
25 United StatesT. REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 267 +21.824 10.767 9
26 United StatesC. LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 262 +5 Laps 5 Laps 10
27 United StatesA. CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 261 +6 Laps 1 Lap 10
28 United StatesR. BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 258 +9 Laps 3 Laps 9
29 United StatesA. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 255 +12 Laps 3 Laps 8
30 United StatesE. JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 255 +12 Laps 1.705 8
31 United StatesK. LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 248 +19 Laps 7 Laps 9
32 United StatesJ. YELEYRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 241 +26 Laps 7 Laps 9
33
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 77 +190 Laps 164 Laps 10
34 United StatesK. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 73 +194 Laps 4 Laps 4
35 United StatesT. GILLILANDRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 52 +215 Laps 21 Laps 3
36 United StatesA. DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 40 +227 Laps 12 Laps 3
