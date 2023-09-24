2023 NASCAR Cup Texas race results
William Byron won the opening race in the Round of 12 after a dramatic 400 miles of racing at Texas Motor Speedway.
Byron grabbed the lead from Bubba Wallace with a daring three-wide pass on a late-race restart, going on to earn his series-leading sixth win of the 2023 season.
It was also an important milestone for Hendrick Motorsports with Byron securing the team's 300th win. His team-mate Kyle Larson had dominated the race, but crashed out after losing control while battling Wallace for the lead earlier.
Ross Chastain surged forward at the very end with the oldest left-side tires in the field, taking second-place in the final finishing order.
The race was slowed by eleven cautions. There were 22 lead changes between 13 different drivers with Wallace leading the most laps at 111.
Tyler Reddick stayed out during an opportune caution and grabbed the Stage 1 win, with Larson then winning Stage 2.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|1
|W. BYRONHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|267
|3:14'28.098
|7
|2
|R. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|267
|+1.863
|1.863
|8
|3
|B. WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|267
|+2.196
|0.333
|8
|4
|C. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|267
|+2.468
|0.272
|8
|5
|D. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|267
|+3.668
|1.200
|9
|6
|K. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|267
|+3.943
|0.275
|8
|7
|B. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|267
|+4.318
|0.375
|9
|8
|D. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|267
|+4.510
|0.192
|9
|9
|R. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|267
|+5.144
|0.634
|13
|10
|C. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|267
|+5.658
|0.514
|7
|11
|C. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|267
|+5.835
|0.177
|7
|12
|A. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|267
|+5.916
|0.081
|11
|13
|J. HALEYKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|267
|+6.112
|0.196
|10
|14
|C. BUESCHERRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|267
|+6.302
|0.190
|8
|15
|M. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|267
|+6.382
|0.080
|7
|16
|
C. HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|267
|+6.522
|0.140
|10
|17
|M. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|267
|+6.548
|0.026
|12
|18
|A. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|267
|+6.695
|0.147
|13
|19
|T. DILLONSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|267
|+6.731
|0.036
|9
|20
|H. BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|267
|+7.101
|0.370
|9
|21
|J. LOGANOTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|267
|+7.212
|0.111
|11
|22
|B. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|267
|+7.463
|0.251
|10
|23
|R. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|267
|+8.582
|1.119
|9
|24
|
Z. SMITHFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|267
|+11.057
|2.475
|13
|25
|T. REDDICK23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|267
|+21.824
|10.767
|9
|26
|C. LAJOIESpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|262
|+5 Laps
|5 Laps
|10
|27
|A. CINDRICTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|261
|+6 Laps
|1 Lap
|10
|28
|R. BLANEYTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|258
|+9 Laps
|3 Laps
|9
|29
|A. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|255
|+12 Laps
|3 Laps
|8
|30
|E. JONESLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|255
|+12 Laps
|1.705
|8
|31
|K. LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|248
|+19 Laps
|7 Laps
|9
|32
|J. YELEYRick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|241
|+26 Laps
|7 Laps
|9
|33
|
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|77
|+190 Laps
|164 Laps
|10
|34
|K. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|73
|+194 Laps
|4 Laps
|4
|35
|T. GILLILANDRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|52
|+215 Laps
|21 Laps
|3
|36
|A. DILLONRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|40
|+227 Laps
|12 Laps
|3
