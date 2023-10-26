2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville II schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Martinsville Speedway hosts the penultimate race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season with two spots still up for grabs in the Championship 4.
Christopher Bell claimed victory at Homestead, joining Kyle Larson as the only drivers locked into the final four. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver passed William Byron and then held off fellow playoff drivers Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick.
Entering Martinsville, Byron is 30pts up while Blaney is 10pts abovehead of the cut-line. Within the elimination zone are Reddick (-10pts), Martin Truex Jr. (-17pts), Denny Hamlin (-17pts), and Chris Buescher (-43pts).
Last year, Bell won his way into the Championship 4 when he captured the checkered flag at Martinsville. Meanwhile, Ross Chastain had shocked the world after riding the wall full-throttle to escape elimination. He went on to end the year as the championship runner-up.
This week in the news, 2023 ARCA Menards Series champion Jesse Love announced that he will move up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing next year.
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem / Watts Toyota Camry
What is the NASCAR at Martinsville schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, October 27
5:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA Network
5:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA Network
Saturday, October 28
12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA Network
1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA Network
3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - USA Network
Sunday, October 29
2:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (500 laps) - NBC
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, October 29
- TV show start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (130/130/240) - 500 laps
- TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images
Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro launches his car into the wall to speed around Turn 4 to pass Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Direct Toyota Camry
Who is racing at Martinsville?
36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Carson Hocevar is back behind the wheel of No. 42 LMC Chevrolet. He will also drive the car in the 2023 season finale at Phoenix.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Denny Hamlin
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Ryan Blaney
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|J.J. Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
Chris Buescher
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Christopher Bell
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
William Byron
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Carson Hocevar
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
Tyler Reddick
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
B.J McLeod
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
Latest news
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview
2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview
Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.