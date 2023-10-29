2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell were already locked in, while both Ryan Blaney and William Byron held on to the two remaining transfer spots.

While Byron narrowly escaped elimination, ending the day just a few points clear of Denny Hamlin, Blaney left nothing to chance as he captured the checkered flag.

Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, and Chris Buescher were eliminated alongside Hamlin.

Blaney took the lead with a pass on Aric Almirola with just over 20 laps to go. Almirola went on to finish second with Hamlin third, Chase Briscoe fourth and Joey Logano fifth.

The win is the third this season for the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, with two coming in the playoffs, and 10th of his career.

“It’s awesome. I grew up in High Point, not too far from here. Closer to High Point honestly, Martinsville is than Charlotte,” Blaney said. “Really cool. Wanting to win here for a long time. Been super close for many years. Awesome to close it out.

“I mean, felt like we put together really strong playoffs, especially the Round of 8, we had a good run in the whole Round of 8. Just overall really proud of the whole effort.

“RP (team owner Roger Penske) couldn’t be here, unfortunately, but I know he was watching. This is awesome. Can’t wait to get to Phoenix next week.”

