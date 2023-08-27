2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results

Buescher, with a push from team co-owner Keselowski, moved ahead of Harvick shortly after the restart to grab the lead. He then held off his teammate by 0.098 seconds at the checkered flag to claim his third win in the past five races.

It’s the first 1-2 finish for RFK Racing since the 2014 season and Buescher will enter the 2023 playoff field as the fourth seed and the hottest driver in the series.

Aric Almirola ended up third in the race, Chase Elliott was fourth and will miss the playoffs for the first time in his career and Joey Logano rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 were Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Harvick and Corey LaJoie.

With a repeat winner at Daytona, Wallace clinched the 16th and final spot in the playoffs based on points and thanks to his 12th place finish.