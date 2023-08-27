2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results
Chris Buescher is a winner again, beating RFK Racing team-mate Brad Keselowski to the finish line in the regular season finale at Daytona.
Buescher, with a push from team co-owner Keselowski, moved ahead of Harvick shortly after the restart to grab the lead. He then held off his teammate by 0.098 seconds at the checkered flag to claim his third win in the past five races.
It’s the first 1-2 finish for RFK Racing since the 2014 season and Buescher will enter the 2023 playoff field as the fourth seed and the hottest driver in the series.
Aric Almirola ended up third in the race, Chase Elliott was fourth and will miss the playoffs for the first time in his career and Joey Logano rounded out the top five.
Completing the top-10 were Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Harvick and Corey LaJoie.
With a repeat winner at Daytona, Wallace clinched the 16th and final spot in the playoffs based on points and thanks to his 12th place finish.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|1
|CHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|163
|2:36'22.364
|8
|2
|BRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|163
|+0.098
|0.098
|7
|3
|ARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|163
|+0.178
|0.080
|7
|4
|CHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.206
|0.028
|7
|5
|JOEY LOGANOTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|163
|+0.254
|0.048
|7
|6
|ALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.269
|0.015
|7
|7
|KYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.306
|0.037
|8
|8
|WILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.352
|0.046
|7
|9
|KEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|163
|+0.380
|0.028
|9
|10
|COREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.452
|0.072
|8
|11
|TY DILLONSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.469
|0.017
|9
|12
|BUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|163
|+0.511
|0.042
|7
|13
|MICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|163
|+0.546
|0.035
|8
|14
|AUSTIN HILLBeard Motorsports
|62
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.582
|0.036
|9
|15
|
CHANDLER SMITHKaulig Racing
|13
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.639
|0.057
|7
|16
|CHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|163
|+0.692
|0.053
|9
|17
|ROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.725
|0.033
|7
|18
|ERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.766
|0.041
|8
|19
|JJ YELEYRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|163
|+0.860
|0.094
|10
|20
|DANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.915
|0.055
|8
|21
|JUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|163
|+1.013
|0.098
|7
|22
|JOSH BERRYLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|163
|+1.069
|0.056
|7
|23
|BJ MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|163
|+1.497
|0.428
|8
|24
|MARTIN TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|163
|+3.013
|1.516
|8
|25
|TYLER REDDICK23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|163
|+7.762
|4.749
|10
|26
|DENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|162
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|11
|27
|KYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|161
|+2 Laps
|1 Lap
|9
|28
|HARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|160
|+3 Laps
|1 Lap
|9
|29
|AJ ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|160
|+3 Laps
|1.091
|9
|30
|CHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|156
|+7 Laps
|4 Laps
|7
|31
|RYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|155
|+8 Laps
|1 Lap
|6
|32
|TODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|131
|+32 Laps
|24 Laps
|7
|33
|AUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|102
|+61 Laps
|29 Laps
|6
|34
|RICKY STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|96
|+67 Laps
|6 Laps
|8
|35
|
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|94
|+69 Laps
|2 Laps
|4
|36
|RYAN BLANEYTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|94
|+69 Laps
|0.083
|4
|37
|AUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|94
|+69 Laps
|1.087
|6
|38
|RILEY HERBSTFront Row Motorsports
|36
|Ford
|94
|+69 Laps
|1'46.186
|6
|39
|BRENNAN POOLERick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|93
|+70 Laps
|1 Lap
|5
Buescher wins at Daytona, Wallace takes final NASCAR playoff spot
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
