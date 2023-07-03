2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

Van Gisbergen became the first driver to win his Cup debut in 60 years, also scoring back-to-back victories for the Trackhouse Racing organization.

Additionally, Van Gisbergen takes the honor of being the first New Zealander to ever win a Cup race, winning in the inaugural running of NASCAR's Chicago Street Course event as well.

The race was shortened from 100 to 75 laps due to darkness, after NASCAR fought record rainfall all day long.

The event crossed from wet to dry conditions and saw plenty of action from start-to-finish. The pass for the win came entering Turn 4 with just five laps to go in the race.

Justin Haley missed out on what would be a huge win, but still scored an impressive runner-up result for Kaulig Racing.

Christopher Bell won both stages and led a race-high 37 laps, but his day went sideways after the shortening of the race forced him to pit at an inopportune time.

The race was slowed by nine cautions.

