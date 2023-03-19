Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta Results

2023 NASCAR Cup at Atlanta race results

The Fords just could not be stopped Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski defended with all he had, but it still wasn't quite enough.

Joey Logano passed his fellow Ford driver on the last lap and with a huge push from Christopher Bell, he cleared the RFK Racing driver and claimed victory for himself.

It's the 32nd career win for the Team Penske driver and the first for a non-Chevy during the 2023 season. He led 140 of 260 laps in an absolutely dominant showing.

The win and stage points also catapults Logano to the top of the championship standings. 

There were 13 different leaders and 20 lead changes. The race was slowed by five cautions, including two stage breaks.

Corey Lajoie in fourth and Ty Gibbs in ninth earned career-best finishes.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 260 2:53'04.845     140
2 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 260 2:53'05.038 0.193 0.193 47
3 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 260 2:53'05.039 0.194 0.001 6
4 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 260 2:53'05.142 0.297 0.103  
5 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 260 2:53'05.144 0.299 0.002  
6 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 260 2:53'05.235 0.390 0.091 14
7 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 260 2:53'05.244 0.399 0.009 5
8 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 260 2:53'05.334 0.489 0.090  
9 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 260 2:53'05.402 0.557 0.068  
10 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 260 2:53'05.420 0.575 0.018 7
11 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 260 2:53'05.428 0.583 0.008 5
12 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 260 2:53'05.545 0.700 0.117  
13 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 260 2:53'05.571 0.726 0.026 5
14 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 260 2:53'05.580 0.735 0.009  
15 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 260 2:53'05.649 0.804 0.069  
16 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 260 2:53'05.677 0.832 0.028  
17 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 260 2:53'05.738 0.893 0.061 7
18 9 Josh Berry Chevrolet 260 2:53'05.770 0.925 0.032  
19 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 260 2:53'05.820 0.975 0.050  
20 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 260 2:53'05.914 1.069 0.094  
21 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 260 2:53'06.003 1.158 0.089  
22 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 260 2:53'06.196 1.351 0.193  
23 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 260 2:53'06.333 1.488 0.137  
24 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 259 2:53'16.702 1 Lap 1 Lap  
25 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 258 2:53'17.159 2 Laps 1 Lap 1
26 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 258 2:53'23.267 2 Laps 6.108  
27 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 255 2:53'20.769 5 Laps 3 Laps  
28 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 244 2:53'27.583 16 Laps 11 Laps  
29 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 213 2:26'32.990 47 Laps 31 Laps  
30 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 208 2:18'27.865 52 Laps 5 Laps 17
31 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 208 2:18'28.009 52 Laps 0.144  
32 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 192 2:05'26.665 68 Laps 16 Laps  
33 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 190 1:59'36.000 70 Laps 2 Laps 1
34 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 190 2:06'36.564 70 Laps 7'00.564  
35 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 189 1:57'48.521 71 Laps 1 Lap 5
36 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 189 1:57'50.625 71 Laps 2.104  
