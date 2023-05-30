2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte race results
NASCAR's longest race is over and Ryan Blaney has captured the checkered flag.
Blaney survived a chaotic race with 16 caution flags to win for the first time since August, 2021. It's been 59 races since he reached Victory Lane in a points-paying event.
An emotional Blaney ran into the stands to celebrate with the fans, echoing the celebration from Josef Newgarden after his triumph in Sunday's Indianapolis 500. Both are Team Penske drivers, with Blaney capping off a huge weekend for the organization. He led 163 of 400 laps.
William Byron was second, Martin Truex Jr. third, Bubba Wallace fourth and Tyler Reddick fifth.
There were 13 different leaders and 31 lead changes. While Blaney earned the Stage 3 win, Chris Buescher claimed Stage 2 and Byron won the opening stage.
The 600-mile race was postponed due to rain, but despite a brief red flag during today's race for weather, every lap was run over five hours on Monday.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|400
|4:58'50.315
|163
|2
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|400
|4:58'50.978
|0.663
|0.663
|91
|3
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|400
|4:58'51.368
|1.053
|0.390
|4
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|400
|4:58'52.867
|2.552
|1.499
|5
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|400
|4:58'52.983
|2.668
|0.116
|28
|6
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|400
|4:58'53.848
|3.533
|0.865
|1
|7
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|400
|4:58'55.434
|5.119
|1.586
|4
|8
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|400
|4:58'56.496
|6.181
|1.062
|12
|9
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|400
|4:58'56.882
|6.567
|0.386
|10
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|400
|4:58'57.486
|7.171
|0.604
|3
|11
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|400
|4:58'58.464
|8.149
|0.978
|19
|12
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|400
|4:58'58.558
|8.243
|0.094
|13
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|400
|4:58'59.592
|9.277
|1.034
|14
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|400
|4:58'59.988
|9.673
|0.396
|15
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|400
|4:59'00.206
|9.891
|0.218
|16
|15
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|400
|4:59'01.870
|11.555
|1.664
|17
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|400
|4:59'03.273
|12.958
|1.403
|18
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|400
|4:59'03.610
|13.295
|0.337
|19
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|400
|4:59'03.942
|13.627
|0.332
|20
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|400
|4:59'04.296
|13.981
|0.354
|21
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|400
|4:59'05.691
|15.376
|1.395
|22
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|400
|4:59'05.841
|15.526
|0.150
|23
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|400
|4:59'07.447
|17.132
|1.606
|24
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|400
|4:59'13.079
|22.764
|5.632
|48
|25
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|400
|4:59'15.411
|25.096
|2.332
|26
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|398
|4:59'13.101
|2 Laps
|2 Laps
|27
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|397
|4:59'15.829
|3 Laps
|1 Lap
|28
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|396
|4:59'10.747
|4 Laps
|1 Lap
|4
|29
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|392
|4:58'55.302
|8 Laps
|4 Laps
|30
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|377
|4:44'56.266
|23 Laps
|15 Laps
|1
|31
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|369
|4:33'09.561
|31 Laps
|8 Laps
|32
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|341
|4:59'07.813
|59 Laps
|28 Laps
|33
|51
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|265
|3:16'34.007
|135 Laps
|76 Laps
|34
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|185
|2:12'41.801
|215 Laps
|80 Laps
|6
|35
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|185
|2:12'42.155
|215 Laps
|0.354
|20
|36
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|117
|2:00'39.079
|283 Laps
|68 Laps
|37
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|115
|1:53'31.515
|285 Laps
|2 Laps
