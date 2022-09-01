2022 Southern 500 - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

Listen to this article

The playoff grid is set and the final ten weeks of the 2022 season will be intense as the field of 16 is whittled down to four challengers, and ultimately, one champion

Kurt Busch withdrew his playoff waiver before Daytona, setting up an odd situation for the playoffs. Austin Dillon won the regular season finale, knocking Martin Truex Jr. out. Ryan Blaney is the only non-winner in the postseason. Although Busch is out of the title hunt, the No. 45 car remains in the owner playoffs, which has led to the team switching numbers and putting Bubba Wallace behind the wheel of the No. 45 Toyota.

Chase Elliott leads the playoff field with 40 bonus points, followed by Joey Logano and Ross Chastain.

How to watch NASCAR at Darlington

Race: Cook Out Southern 500

Cook Out Southern 500 Date: Sunday, September 4th

Sunday, September 4th Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET TV channel: USA | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

USA | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Denny Hamlin is the defending winner of the Southern 500, and he leads all active Cup drivers in wins at the track with four. Hamlin was going to pull double duty this weekend, but he will now skip the Xfinity race, citing soreness after a massive wreck at Daytona. Logano won at Darlington earlier this year, moving William Byron out of the way for the victory.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

NBC will cover all races from now through the playoffs either on the main NBC channel or USA Network.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Saturday, September 3

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

10:05 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports App

10:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports App

12:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:50 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (147 laps / 200 miles) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, September 4

6 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (367 laps / 500 miles) - USA NETWORK

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Darlington?

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 62 Noah Gragson Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule? With the 10-race playoffs finally underway at Darlington this weekend, NASCAR will then head to the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway. Date Track Network Time Radio Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM