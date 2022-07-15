Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / New Hampshire Preview

2022 NASCAR at Loudon - Start time, how to watch & more

NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Round 20 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season.

Listen to this article

How to watch the Loudon race weekend

Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series take on the 'Magic Mile' this weekend. Aric Almirola is the defending winner of the Cup Series race there, while Kevin Harvick leads active drivers in victories at NHMS with four.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, July 15

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

5:05 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

5:35 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Saturday, July 16

11:35 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:20 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

2:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, July 17

3 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (301 laps) - USA NETWORK

Read Also:
 

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 JJ Yeley

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Zane Smith

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet
 

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Chase Elliott extended his points lead as he became the first driver with three victories this season.

With 13 different race winners, there are now just three spots open for non-winners in the playoff field. Those coveted positions are currently held by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., and Christopher Bell. Kevin Harvick is the first driver out, 19 points below the cut line.

  DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE POINTS DIFF PPTS
1    Chase Elliott 19 3 6 13 2 684   20
2    Ryan Blaney 19 0 7 10 3 637 -47 5
3    Ross Chastain 19 2 10 13 0 634 -50 13
4    Kyle Larson 19 1 8 10 2 579 -105 7
5    Kyle Busch 19 1 6 11 0 569 -115 6
6    Martin Truex, Jr. 19 0 2 7 0 566 -118 5
7    Joey Logano 19 2 5 8 1 562 -122 12
8    Christopher Bell 19 0 4 10 3 523 -161 0
9    Alex Bowman 19 1 3 9 0 508 -176 6
10    William Byron 19 2 4 5 0 505 -179 13
11    Kevin Harvick 19 0 4 10 0 504 -180 0
12    Aric Almirola 19 0 2 6 0 481 -203 0
13    Austin Cindric 19 1 3 6 1 465 -219 6
14    Tyler Reddick 19 1 5 7 0 458 -226 7
15    Daniel Suarez 19 1 4 7 0 451 -233 7
16    Kurt Busch 19 1 5 7 0 449 -235 7
17    Erik Jones 19 0 2 6 0 447 -237 0
18    Chase Briscoe 19 1 3 4 1 443 -241 7
19    Denny Hamlin 19 2 3 4 2 409 -275 12

 

