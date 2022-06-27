Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Nashville Cup race halted by lightning and rain Next / Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon Nashville Cup race
NASCAR Cup / Nashville Results

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville race results

Chase Elliott earned his second victory of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday at Nashville.

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville race results
Listen to this article

Elliott now has 15 victories in his Cup career. He stayed out on a late-race restart, and took the win ahead of Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney.

JGR teammates Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. all pitted during the last caution in a move that did not pay off. 

The race was slowed by ten cautions, and two red flags for weather delays.

There were seven different leaders and 18 lead changes. 

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 300 3:35'15.633     42
2 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 300 3:35'16.184 0.551 0.551 3
3 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 300 3:35'16.881 1.248 0.697 1
4 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 300 3:35'16.993 1.360 0.112  
5 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 300 3:35'17.555 1.922 0.562  
6 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 300 3:35'17.789 2.156 0.234 114
7 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 300 3:35'18.118 2.485 0.329  
8 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 300 3:35'18.361 2.728 0.243  
9 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 300 3:35'18.868 3.235 0.507 4
10 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 300 3:35'18.971 3.338 0.103  
11 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 300 3:35'19.538 3.905 0.567  
12 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 300 3:35'19.602 3.969 0.064  
13 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 300 3:35'19.899 4.266 0.297  
14 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 300 3:35'20.018 4.385 0.119  
15 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 300 3:35'20.096 4.463 0.078  
16 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 300 3:35'20.306 4.673 0.210  
17 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 300 3:35'20.430 4.797 0.124  
18 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 300 3:35'20.525 4.892 0.095  
19 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 300 3:35'20.752 5.119 0.227  
20 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 300 3:35'21.101 5.468 0.349  
21 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 300 3:35'21.586 5.953 0.485 54
22 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 300 3:35'21.650 6.017 0.064 82
23 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 300 3:35'21.700 6.067 0.050  
24 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 300 3:35'21.750 6.117 0.050  
25 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 300 3:35'22.124 6.491 0.374  
26 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 300 3:35'48.454 32.821 26.330  
27 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 298 3:35'22.804 2 Laps 2 Laps  
28 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 298 3:35'24.137 2 Laps 1.333  
29 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 298 3:36'03.746 2 Laps 39.609  
30 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 297 3:35'24.502 3 Laps 1 Lap  
31 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 297 3:35'26.189 3 Laps 1.687  
32 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 295 3:35'34.679 5 Laps 2 Laps  
33 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 285 3:26'06.849 15 Laps 10 Laps  
34 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 269 3:35'31.183 31 Laps 16 Laps  
35 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 262 3:35'29.901 38 Laps 7 Laps  
36 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 49 33'20.008 251 Laps 213 Laps  
shares
comments
Nashville Cup race halted by lightning and rain
Previous article

Nashville Cup race halted by lightning and rain
Next article

Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon Nashville Cup race

Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon Nashville Cup race

Latest news

Kurt Busch laments not "throwing some fenders" at Nashville
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch laments not "throwing some fenders" at Nashville

Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon Nashville Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon Nashville Cup race

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville race results

Nashville Cup race halted by lightning and rain
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Nashville Cup race halted by lightning and rain

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.