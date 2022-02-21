2022 Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race results

Listen to this article

The 64th running of the Daytona 500 came down to contact between Penske teammates Cindric and Ryan Blaney, allowing Bubba Wallace a chance to dive to the inside of Cindric.

Across the line, Cindric took the checkered flag by just 0.036s over Wallace, winning NASCAR's biggest race in just his second attempt.

Pos. Driver. 1 Austin Cindric 2 Bubba Wallace 3 Chase Briscoe 4 Ryan Blaney 5 Aric Almirola 6 Kyle Busch 7 Michael McDowell 8 David Ragan 9 Brad Keselowski 10 Chase Elliott 11 Ty Dillon 12 Daniel Hemric 13 Martin Truex Jr. 14 Corey LaJoie 15 Landon Cassill 16 Chris Buescher 17 Cody Ware 18 Daniel Suarez 19 Kurt Busch 20 Cole Custer 21 Joey Logano 22 Jacques Villeneuve 23 Justin Haley 24 Alex Bowman 25 Austin Dillon 26 Kaz Grala 27 BJ McLeod 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 29 Erik Jones 30 Kevin Harvick 31 Noah Gragson 32 Kyle Larson 33 Todd Gilliland 34 Christopher Bell 35 Tyler Reddick 36 Greg Biffle 37 Denny Hamlin 38 William Byron 39 Harrison Burton 40 Ross Chastain