NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
6 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
10 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
19 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
25 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
32 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
39 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
48 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
55 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
60 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
67 days
NASCAR Cup / Daytona III / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set

2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set
By:

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series regular season concluded in a thrilling finale on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway Saturday where the 16-driver playoff field was finally set.

Driver Team Manufacturer  Wins Best Points Result
Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 7 1st (2014)

Denny Hamlin

 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 2nd (2010)
Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 3 1st (2012)
Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 5th (2017)
Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 2 1st (2018)
Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 1st (2017)
Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 1 7th (2019)
Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 1 12th (2019)
Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 1 11th (2017)
Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 1 N/A
William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 1 11th (2019)
Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 5th (2018)
Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 0 1st (2015, 2019)
Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 0 1st (2004)
Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 2nd (2012)
Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers  Ford 0 22nd (2019)

 

