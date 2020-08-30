2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set
shares
comments
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series regular season concluded in a thrilling finale on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway Saturday where the 16-driver playoff field was finally set.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Best Points Result
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|7
|1st (2014)
|
Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|2nd (2010)
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|1st (2012)
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|5th (2017)
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|1st (2018)
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|1
|1st (2017)
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|1
|7th (2019)
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|1
|12th (2019)
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|1
|11th (2017)
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|1
|N/A
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|1
|11th (2019)
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|0
|5th (2018)
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|0
|1st (2015, 2019)
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|1st (2004)
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|0
|2nd (2012)
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers
|Ford
|0
|22nd (2019)
Previous article
What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Daytona today?
Next article
William Byron takes dramatic first Cup win at Daytona
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Daytona III
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
Trending Today
Latest news
2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set
shares
comments