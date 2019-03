Full NASCAR 2019 Phoenix weekend schedule

The schedule is subject to change. All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 8

1:35 p.m. - 2:25 p.m., Cup Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m., Xfinity Series first practice (TV: Fox Sports 1 - FS1)

5:05 p.m. - 5:55 p.m., Xfinity Series final practice (TV: FS1)

6:10 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: FS1; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

Saturday, March 9

11:35 a.m. - 12:25 p.m., Cup Series second practice (TV: FS1; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

12:40 p.m., Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: FS1)

2:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: FS1; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

4 p.m., Xfinity Series race - Green flag 4:15 p.m. - (TV: FS1; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

Sunday, March 10

10:45 a.m., NASCAR Heat Pro League draft from Gatorade Victory Lane at ISM Raceway - (TV: Motorsport.com)

3:30 p.m., Cup Series race - Green flag 3:44 p.m. - (TV: Fox; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

(Note: Arizona is in Mountain Time Zone so all times at track will be 2 hours behind ET.)