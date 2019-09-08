NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis / Breaking news

2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid set

2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid set
By:
Sep 8, 2019, 10:13 PM

The 16 drivers who will battle for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship have been decided after the regular season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

 

Position Driver  Team/Manufacturer   Wins Points
1 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 2,045
2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 2,030
3 Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

 4 2,029
4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

 3 2,028
5 Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

 2 2,028
6 Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

 3 2,024
7 Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

 2 2,018
8 Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

 1 2,011
9 Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

 1 2,005
10 Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

 1 2,005
11 Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

 0 2,005
12 Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

 0 2,004
13 William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

 0 2,001
14 Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

 0 2,001
15 Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

  0 2,000
16  Ryan Newman

Roush-Fenway

Ford

 

  0 2,000

 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Indianapolis
Author Nick DeGroot

