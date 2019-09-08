2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid set
The 16 drivers who will battle for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship have been decided after the regular season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
|Position
|Driver
|Team/Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|4
|2,045
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|4
|2,030
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|4
|2,029
|4
|
Kevin Harvick
|
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
|3
|2,028
|5
|Joey Logano
|
Team Penske
Ford
|2
|2,028
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|
Team Penske
Ford
|3
|2,024
|7
|Chase Elliott
|
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
|2
|2,018
|8
|Kurt Busch
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
|1
|2,011
|9
|Alex Bowman
|
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
|1
|2,005
|10
|Erik Jones
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
|1
|2,005
|11
|Kyle Larson
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
|0
|2,005
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|
Team Penske
Ford
|0
|2,004
|13
|William Byron
|
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
|0
|2,001
|14
|Aric Almirola
|
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
|0
|2,001
|15
|Clint Bowyer
|
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
|0
|2,000
|16
|Ryan Newman
|
Roush-Fenway
Ford
|0
|2,000
