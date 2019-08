2019 NASCAR Bristol night race weekend schedule

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Thursday, Aug. 15

9:05 a.m. Truck Series practice (TV: None)

10:05 a.m. Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports Streaming)

11:05 a.m. Truck Series final practice (TV: None)

12:05 p.m. K&N Pro Series East final practice (TV: None)

1:35 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice (NBC Sports Streaming)

3:30 p.m. K&N Pro Series East qualifying (TV: None)

4:35 p.m. Truck Series qualifying (TV: FS1 on tape delay)

6:15 p.m. K&N Pro Series East race (TV: None)

8:37 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series race (FS1)

Friday, Aug. 16

11:05 a.m. Cup Series practice (TV: NBCSN)

1:05 p.m. Cup Series final practice (TV: NBCSN)

4:05 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: NBCSN)

5:35 p.m. Cup Series qualifying (TV: NBCSN)

7:43 p.m. Xfinity Series race (TV: NBCSN)

Saturday, Aug. 17

7:46 p.m. Cup Series race (TV: NBCSN)