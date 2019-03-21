Full NASCAR 2019 Martinsville weekend schedule
Here’s the complete schedule of events for the first short track race of the season this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
The schedule is subject to change. All times listed are Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
Friday, March 22
1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m., Truck Series first practice (TV: None)
3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m., Truck Series final practice (TV: None)
Saturday, March 23
9:35 a.m. - 10:25 a.m., Cup Series first practice (TV: Fox Sports 1 - FS1; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)
10:40 a.m., Truck Series qualifying (TV: FS1)
12:30 p.m. - 1:20 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)
2 p.m., Truck Series race - Green flag 2:13 p.m. - (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)
5:10 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)
Sunday, March 24
2 p.m., Cup Series race - Green flag 2:07 p.m. - (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)
