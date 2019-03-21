Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Full NASCAR 2019 Martinsville weekend schedule

Full NASCAR 2019 Martinsville weekend schedule
By:
37m ago

Here’s the complete schedule of events for the first short track race of the season this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS
Race winner Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil takes the checkered flag
Race winner Johnny Sauter, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado ISM Connect

The schedule is subject to change. All times listed are Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Friday, March 22

1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m., Truck Series first practice (TV: None)

3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m., Truck Series final practice (TV: None)

Saturday, March 23

9:35 a.m. - 10:25 a.m., Cup Series first practice (TV: Fox Sports 1 - FS1; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

10:40 a.m., Truck Series qualifying (TV: FS1)

12:30 p.m. - 1:20 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

2 p.m., Truck Series race - Green flag 2:13 p.m. - (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

5:10 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

Sunday, March 24

2 p.m., Cup Series race - Green flag 2:07 p.m. - (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

Ryan Preece returns to his roots at Martinsville Speedway

Ryan Preece returns to his roots at Martinsville Speedway
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR Truck
Location Martinsville Speedway
Author Tim Southers
