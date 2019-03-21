Full NASCAR 2019 Martinsville weekend schedule

The schedule is subject to change. All times listed are Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Friday, March 22

1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m., Truck Series first practice (TV: None)

3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m., Truck Series final practice (TV: None)

Saturday, March 23

9:35 a.m. - 10:25 a.m., Cup Series first practice (TV: Fox Sports 1 - FS1; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

10:40 a.m., Truck Series qualifying (TV: FS1)

12:30 p.m. - 1:20 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

2 p.m., Truck Series race - Green flag 2:13 p.m. - (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

5:10 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

Sunday, March 24

2 p.m., Cup Series race - Green flag 2:07 p.m. - (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)