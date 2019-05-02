Full 2019 Dover spring race weekend schedule

The schedule is subject to change. All times listed are Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, May 3

11:05 a.m. - 11:55 a.m., Xfinity Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

12:05 p.m. - 12:55 p.m., Xfinity Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

1:05 p.m., NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (TV: NASCAR.com)

2:30 p.m. - 3:20 p.m., Xfinity Series final practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

3:40 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: Fox Sports 1 - FS1; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

5 p.m., NASCAR Truck Series race - Green flag 5:10 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

Saturday, May 4

9:05 a.m., Cup Series practice (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

10:05 a.m., Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: FS1)

Noon - 12:50 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

1:30 p.m., Xfinity Series race - Green flag 1:46 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

Sunday, May 5

2 p.m., Cup Series race - Green flag 2:10 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)