Full 2019 Dover spring race weekend schedule
Dover (Del.) International Speedway will host all three NASCAR national series this weekend.
The schedule is subject to change. All times listed are Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).
Friday, May 3
11:05 a.m. - 11:55 a.m., Xfinity Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)
12:05 p.m. - 12:55 p.m., Xfinity Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)
1:05 p.m., NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (TV: NASCAR.com)
2:30 p.m. - 3:20 p.m., Xfinity Series final practice (TV: NASCAR.com)
3:40 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: Fox Sports 1 - FS1; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)
5 p.m., NASCAR Truck Series race - Green flag 5:10 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)
Saturday, May 4
9:05 a.m., Cup Series practice (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)
10:05 a.m., Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: FS1)
Noon - 12:50 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)
1:30 p.m., Xfinity Series race - Green flag 1:46 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)
Sunday, May 5
2 p.m., Cup Series race - Green flag 2:10 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)
