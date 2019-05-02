Sign in
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Full 2019 Dover spring race weekend schedule

Full 2019 Dover spring race weekend schedule
33m ago

Dover (Del.) International Speedway will host all three NASCAR national series this weekend.

Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Craftsman and Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro AAA
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries and Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops
Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Monster Energy / Haas Automation, Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Wurth
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts and Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Wurth
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts

The schedule is subject to change. All times listed are Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, May 3

11:05 a.m. - 11:55 a.m., Xfinity Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

12:05 p.m. - 12:55 p.m., Xfinity Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

1:05 p.m., NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (TV: NASCAR.com)

2:30 p.m. - 3:20 p.m., Xfinity Series final practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

3:40 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: Fox Sports 1 - FS1; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

5 p.m., NASCAR Truck Series race - Green flag 5:10 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

Saturday, May 4

9:05 a.m., Cup Series practice (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

10:05 a.m., Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: FS1)

Noon - 12:50 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

1:30 p.m., Xfinity Series race - Green flag 1:46 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

Sunday, May 5

2 p.m., Cup Series race - Green flag 2:10 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

 

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Location Dover International Speedway
