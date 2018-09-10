2018 NASCAR Cup Playoff grid set
The 16 drivers who will battle for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship have been decided after the regular season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
|Position
|Driver
|Team/Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|6
|2,050
|2
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|7
|2,050
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|
Furniture Row Racing
Toyota
|4
|2,035
|4
|
Brad Keselowski
|
Team Penske
Ford
|2
|2,019
|5
|Clint Bowyer
|
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
|2
|2,015
|6
|Joey Logano
|
Team Penske
Ford
|1
|2,014
|7
|Kurt Busch
|
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
|1
|2,008
|8
|Chase Elliott
|
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
|1
|2,007
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|
Team Penske
Ford
|1
|2,005
|10
|Erik Jones
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
|1
|2,005
|11
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|1
|2,005
|12
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|0
|2,005
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
|0
|2,003
|14
|Aric Almirola
|
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
|0
|2,001
|15
|Jimmie Johnson
|
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
|0
|2,000
|16
|Alex Bowman
|
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
|0
|2,000
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Indianapolis
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
|Article type
|Breaking news
