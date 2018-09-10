Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis / Breaking news

2018 NASCAR Cup Playoff grid set

2018 NASCAR Cup Playoff grid set
Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
Sep 10, 2018, 9:51 PM

The 16 drivers who will battle for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship have been decided after the regular season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Position Driver  Team/Manufacturer Wins Points
1 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 2,050
2 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 7 2,050
3 Martin Truex Jr.

Furniture Row Racing

Toyota

 4 2,035
4

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

 2 2,019
5 Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

 2 2,015
6 Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

 1 2,014
7 Kurt Busch

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

 1 2,008
8 Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

 1 2,007
9 Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

  1 2,005
10 Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

 1 2,005
11 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1 2,005
12 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 0 2,005
13 Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

 0 2,003
14 Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

 0 2,001
15 Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

 0 2,000
16 Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

 0 2,000

 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Indianapolis
Author Nick DeGroot
Article type Breaking news

