2018 Kyle Petty Charity Ride offers taste of "Americana"

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America will take a more “Americana” feel this year.

Dubbed by Petty as “The Americana Tour,” this year’s route features many bucket list stops, sights and activities for participants – including victory laps at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway, the hallowed grounds of Woodstock, tours of the Martin Guitar Factory, Harley-Davidson Factory and Petty Museum and a visit to Manheim Pennsylvania – the world’s largest auto auction.

The ride will conclude with a homecoming and finale celebration at Victory Junction Camp.

Starting in Portland, Maine, on May 5 and ending in Greensboro, N.C., on May 11, former NASCAR driver and NBC Sports racing analyst Kyle Petty will lead 225 participants, including a record of more than 25 new riders, through nine states in seven days.

“It’s been more than seven years since we’ve been to the East Coast. We heard the requests of both our riders and fans, and we’re excited to deliver a special route full of incredible surprises and experiences, like riding through Shenandoah National Park – which will be the 13th national park visited on the Ride,” said Petty.

“We’ll also be ending the Ride at Camp this year, which always brings everything full circle. Year after year, all the miles we travel are for the kids at Victory Junction. They’re the reason we ride.”

Because of the Ride, 8,085 children have attended Victory Junction at no cost to their families. Last year, the Ride raised $1.3 million and sent 100 children to Camp.

Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam.

Among the celebrities participating this year are NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty; NASCAR legends Harry Gant, Hershel McGriff and Donnie Allison; current driver David Ragan; former NASCAR driver and ESPN racing analyst Ricky Craven; former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker; and Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl champion George Rogers.

For more information about the Ride or to donate, please visit www.kylepettycharityride.com.