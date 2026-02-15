LIVE: 2026 Daytona 500 Live Commentary and Race Updates
Live commentary and race updates from the Motorsport.com team throughout the 68th running of the Daytona 500, NASCAR's crown jewel event and the official start of the 2026 Cup Series season.
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
The race is finally falling into a rhythm after that early drama
BJ McLeod is the first driver out of the race.
Logano leads the outside, Nemechek leading the bottom. Busch is going to have to save a lot of fuel here as he's now behind on the pit stop cycle
Busch was already getting frustrated with the way Nemechek raced him. He and Logano have a long history of not being great at sharing the same piece of race track.
Logano surges into the race lead, just ahead of Busch. Old friends there...
Oh Chastain and the others ended up pitting now...Kyle Busch is the ONLY driver who stayed out.
Hendrick team was working on the toe of Byron's car, and he says the car is 'wandering' a bit.
Looks like five cars stayed out ... It's Busch leading Chastain at the front of the field now.
REPLAY:
Logano-Nemechek-Briscoe are the first three off pit road.
Most of the field pits, but Kyle Busch does not!
They're working on that #24 now. Remains to be seen how bad the damage is
Allgaier with a small piece of it as well in the JRM entry
Oh my...William Byron hit the wall in that as well.
CRASH! Both of the underdogs...McLeod and Mears
Busch trying to block every lane, but Nemechek has gotten up in front of him...for the moment.
2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has dropped to the very end of the field, playing it safe.
Lap 3 for Dale.
All clean to start the race, but here comes the three-wide racing.
GREEN FLAG for the 68th running of the Daytona 500!
Very windy as Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe lead the field. KB picked the outside lane.
Going green this time by...
Stage 1 and Stage 2 are 65 laps each, so expect a lot of fuel-saving as drivers try to position themselves for a fast stop and a bucket os stage points. That will be even more important with the Chase for Cup championship format making its return. Win and you're in is gone.
Kyle Busch is 0-20 in The Great American Race, but he starts the Daytona 500 from pole position for the first time in his career. The record for starts before winning this race is twenty, held by the legendary Dale Earnhardt
ENGINES. FIRED.
Motorsport.com has several team members at the track today and others afar, who will all be delivering excellent coverage of all the major storylines dominating today's race.