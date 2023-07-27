Treyten Lapcevich sweeps NASCAR Pinty's Series double-header

Lapcevich, 19, led every lap in the first of the 125-lap doubleheader Wednesday night at Sutherland Automotive Speedway, a 1/3-mile bank, asphalt oval.

In the second race, he had to overcome an early challenge from Alex Guenette to cap off a perfect evening. No driver had ever swept a double-header at Sutherland previously.

“I’m speechless,” Lapcevich said. “What a great day for this No. 20 team and for 22 Racing to come home 1-2 in the second race. I have to thank my guys a ton. They made this possible and I appreciate all the fans that welcomed us in western Canada.”

Treyten Lapcevich, Race winner, Sutherland Automotive Speedway Photo by: NASCAR Media

With his double-header sweep, Lapcevich has now won five of the eight events on the Pinty’s Series schedule this year.

Since the start of the season, Lapcevich has completed every lap and led just over 800 laps total. His worst finish this year was sixth in Toronto on July 14.

Six races remain this season, three of which take place at tracks where Lapcevich has already won – Ohsweken and Canadian Tire Motorsporrt Park.

Donald Theetge finished second in Race 1, followed by Marc-Antoine Camirand, Alex Tagliani, and Guenette. In Race 2, Tagliani was second followed by L.P. Dumoulin, Brandon Watson, and Camirand.

The next Pinty’s race is 2 p.m. ET Sunday at the Grand Prix de Trois- Rivières. FloRacing will provide coverage of all the on-track action.