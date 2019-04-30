Pinty’s Notebook: Alex Tagliani kicks off 2019 campaign

Pinty’s Series veteran Alex Tagliani kicks off food allergy awareness month ahead of the season opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Tagliani, an eight-time race winner who finished second in the final standings last season, is ready to kick off ‘Food Allergy Awareness Month’ in a campaign that is very important to the Quebec native kicking off on Wednesday at Kimberley/Beaches Alternative School in Toronto.

The driver and students from the school will also work together to design the look of his race car that will debut in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series season opener on May 19th at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ont., where students will be invited to attend to see the race trackside.

“Food allergy is a very serious issue, but I approach it like I do a race – preparation, teamwork, and being careful,” said Tagliani. “I look forward to meeting the students and answering their questions about food allergy and encouraging them to learn more and support their friends who may be at risk.”

Dumoulin Brothers chair campaign again in 2019

After lending their names to the Quebec Cancer Foundation's “One Or The Other” campaigns in 2017 and 2018, the popular Pinty’s Series drivers will once again lead the charge to raise funds and awareness of cancer in the Mauricie region for the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

Jean-François and defending series champion Louis-Philippe Dumoulin have accepted the role of campaign presidents for the third consecutive year.

In Quebec, one in two people will have to live with cancer and its effects in one way or another affecting them, a family member or friend.

The Foundation provides services that focus on the daily needs and concerns of people suffering from the terrible disease as well as their close support people who are thus also affected by the disease. The Foundation intervenes directly with these individuals, listens, informs, and provides them with an essential degree of comfort, companionship and accommodations.

"We are happy to have a campaign team made up of committed people and, of course, including the renewed support of Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin. Each of us believes that it is possible to improve the daily lives of people affected directly and indirectly by cancer. To do this, we need the support of the public and the business community. Everyone must feel concerned so that we can continue to deliver on our commitment to the Mauritians whose lives are affected by cancer," says Luce Girard, Director, Centre Region and Trois-Rivieres Accomodation Centre.

"We were proud to see the public's enthusiasm for our campaign. We have chosen this cause because our family has been closely impacted by cancer over the years. Even today, a very close friend is suffering from the disease. Given this experience, we decided several years ago to do something and take an active part in the Quebec Cancer Foundation. This announcement confirms our continued commitment to the cause," the Dumoulin brothers declared.

22 Racing adds new partner for 2019

After coming close to winning the Pinty’s Series championship last year with Tagliani, the team used that momentum from 2018 to gain a new partner for the upcoming season.

The Rust-Oleum line of automotive products will be used on our fleet of 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1’s driven by Alex Tagliani, Marc-Antoine Camirand and Donald Theetge at race tracks across Canada and in the 22 Racing shop.

“I got a personal introduction to a large number of their brands and products this week at the Rustoleum warehouse in Concord,” said Scott Steckly, team owner and Four-Time NASCAR Champion. “Thank you, Kristen Nicol, for the tour and we are thrilled to have Rust-Oleum join our team in 2019. We have used a few of their brands over the years at 22 Racing so a partnership seemed a perfect fit for us.”

“Rust-Oleum is thrilled to partner up with the 22 Racing team for 2019,” said Kristen Nicol, Senior Brand Manager, HPC and Automotive. “The combination of two great brands is a winning combination.”

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series is made up of thirteen races that take place across Canada with the addition in 2018 of their lone event out of Canada at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.