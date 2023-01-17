NASCAR releases 14-race 2023 Pinty's Series schedule

Listen to this article

The season will open at Sunset Speedway (May 13) for the fourth consecutive year and concludes at Delaware Speedway (Sept. 24), where Marc-Antoine Camirand capped off a memorable 2022 season with his first series championship last September.

The series will once again boast the most diverse schedule in NASCAR with seven short track oval races, five road course/street races and now two dirt track races.

With the success of last year’s dirt debut race at Ohsweken Speedway, the track will return to the schedule as a double-header event on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15.

Altogether, the series will visit 11 different tracks in five provinces.

“The NASCAR Pinty’s Series has delivered great racing and exciting events across Canada for 16 years and next season will be our best one yet,” said Tony Spiteri, General Manager, NASCAR Canada. “Last year was an overwhelming success for everybody associated with the Pinty’s Series with increased interest from fans, competitors and potential partners.

“The 2023 schedule will continue to deliver the thrilling side-by-side racing that defines NASCAR and the Pinty’s Series.”

Other highlights of the 2023 schedule include: Fan-favorite street course events in Toronto and the 53rd annual Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières (GP3R); two races at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, including the traditional Victoria Day weekend race; and a mid-season ‘Western Swing’ will bring three races to Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The 2022 season hit many milestones including a record-tying eight different winners, three first-time winners (aged 18, 26 and 29, respectively, at the time of their first win), and an average field size of 24, the series’ highest count since 2013.

All 2023 races will air on TSN and RDS. Start times and complete broadcast and streaming schedules will be released at a later date.

2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series Schedule

Date Track City Saturday, May 13 Sunset Speedway Innisfil, Ont. Sunday, May 21 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, Ont. Saturday, June 10 Autodrome Chaudière Vallée-Jonction, Que. Saturday, June 24 Eastbound International Speedway Avondale, N.L. Friday, July 14 Grand Prix of Toronto Toronto, Ont. Saturday, July 22 Edmonton International Raceway Wetaskiwin, Alb. Wednesday, July 26 Sutherland Automotive Speedway* Saskatoon, Sask. Wednesday, July 26 Sutherland Automotive Speedway* Saskatoon, Sask. Sunday, August 6 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières Trois-Rivières, Que. Monday, August 14 Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, Ont. Tuesday, August 15 Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, Ont. Saturday, August 26 Circuit ICAR Mirabel, Que. Sunday, September 3 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, Ont. Sunday, September 24 Delaware Speedway Delaware, Ont.

*twin 125-lap features

(Schedule subject to change)