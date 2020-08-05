Top events
NASCAR Canada / Breaking news

NASCAR Pinty's Series to feature shortened season, no champion

NASCAR Pinty's Series to feature shortened season, no champion
By:
Aug 5, 2020, 4:40 PM

NASCAR has reduced its 2020 schedule in the Pinty’s Series in Canada to three weekends of twin-125 races and will no longer crown a series champion.

The revised Pinty’s Series schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic will now feature two races apiece at Sunset Speedway (Aug. 15), Flamboro Speedway (Aug. 29) and Jukasa Speedway (Sept. 12).

No fans will be allowed at any of the races. All races will air tape-delayed on TSN and RDS in Canada and MAV-TV in the United States. The full broadcast schedule, including start times, will be released at a later date.

“While we are disappointed that we are unable to run our intended schedule in front of fans, we’re looking forward to the return of racing in Canada,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR vice president of international business development and partnerships. “I want to thank our friends at Pinty’s for helping us get back on the race track.

“We are working closely with local and provincial officials and our teams and drivers to put on safe events that are respectful of new regulations from the ongoing pandemic.”

Because of the reduced schedule, the series will not name an official series champion or rookie of the year. There will be a special recognition awarded to the points leader of the abbreviated season.

Flamboro Speedway will be hosting the Pinty’s Series for the first time. The series ran at Sunset Speedway in 2015 and 2016, both races won by Alex Tagliani. Jukasa Speedway was scheduled to hold two Pinty’s Series races on this season’s original schedule.

NASCAR forced to postpone Pinty's Series opener at CTMP

Previous article

NASCAR forced to postpone Pinty's Series opener at CTMP
About this article

Series NASCAR Canada
Author Jim Utter

